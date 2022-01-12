Indian River senior Adrien LaMora has been nominated to play in the McDonald’s All American girls basketball game, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.
LaMora, who intends to play for Canisius College, is one of more than 760 girls and boys high school players from across the country nominated to participate. The annual event is slated for March 29 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.
Players are nominated by their high school coach, athletic director or other school official or a member of the McDonald’s All American Games selection committee.
The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be selected to play in the games and will be revealed at 3 p.m. Jan. 25 on ESPN.
