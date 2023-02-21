PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River girls basketball team didn’t look like it had a 10-day layoff between games.
Ravan Marsell totaled 24 points and Michaela Delles chipped in 18 points as top-seeded Indian River defeated Frontier League “A” Division rival and No. 8 Watertown, 60-24, in a Section 3 Class A quarterfinal Tuesday night at Indian River High School.
Bella Davis added 10 points for the Warriors (19-2), who topped the Cyclones for a fourth time this season. Indian River will take on fourth-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt (13-8) in a Class A semifinal set for 7 p.m. Friday at Onondaga Community College.
Penelope Brown scored eight points for Watertown (9-13), which completed one of its best seasons in the last 15 years. Indian River hadn’t played since it defeated Watertown 53-30 in the “A” Division playoff final on Feb. 11 at Jefferson Community College.
“That’s one of the best teams Watertown has had in the last 15-20 years,” Indian River coach Jim Whitley said. “I was worried about this game because Coach (Ryan) Gosson does a nice job with them and they play hard.”
The Warriors scored the first nine points of the game using their trademark pressure defense to frustrate the Cyclones ballhandlers. Marsell, Davis and the other guards filled the passing lanes and made plenty of steals to set the tone.
“Our defenders are always moving and trapping,” Marsell said. “I think the more steals and layups we get, the faster the points pile up.”
Indian River also attacked on the offensive end and was able to drive and get to the free throw line early and often. Those early foul shots allowed the Warriors’ shooters to get a rhythm early on.
“Whenever you attack the rim, you’re going to get to the line a lot,” Whitley said. “Getting to the foul line helped, especially early on.”
Indian River’s guards also drew fouls from Watertown with their slashing drives. Cyclones guards Jommy Fasheun and Ariana Verdi each received three fouls in the first half and Watertown went to its bench early.
“Their foul trouble really helped us out,” Delles said. “We got some more shots off and other opportunities.”
The Warriors found multiple ways to score via outside shooting from Delles and Marsell as well as Davis getting inside among the taller players and putting back rebounds. Marsell said the team loves to show no fear.
“We always like to go hard to the basket and get rebounds,” Marsell said.
Delles and Marsell started finding their shooting groove in the second half as Delles hit three 3-pointers. Whitley said he’s pleased to see the junior guard regain her shooting touch this late in the season.
“She had missed two weeks of the season because of mono, so it took a while to get her going,” Whitley said. “It was great to have her get going and we’re going to need her down the stretch.”
Indian River know sit faces a tough opponent in Jamesville-DeWitt, but it believes it has all the tools to get to the sectional final. The Warriors were tripped up in last season’s semifinal round.
“I think we can go a long way (in the tournament),” Delles said.
Meanwhile, Gosson and Watertown can reflect on checking off many of their goals.
“It was a year of firsts in a lot of things,” Gosson said. “We got to the Frontier League championship game, we got to host and win a sectional game. It was really a great year.”
COPENHAGEN 62, ALEXANDRIA 30
Aubree Smykla continued her torrid late-season scoring pace with 32 points as the third-seeded Golden Knights beat the No. 6 Purple Ghosts in a Class D quarterfinal in Copenhagen.
Madison Cheek contributed 11 points and Samantha Stokely added nine points for defending state Class D champion Copenhagen (18-4), which faces the winner of today’s game between second-seeded Poland and No. 7 Belleville Henderson in a Class D semifinal at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at OCC.
Madi Davidson totaled 10 points and Paityn Bridenbaker registered six points for Alexandria (11-9).
HAMILTON 60, IHC 45
Chloe LaFrance hit four 3-pointers as part of an 18-point effort as the fourth-seeded Emerald Knights eliminated the No. 5 Cavaliers in a Class D quarterfinal at Hamilton.
Logan Langel collected 16 points and Reagan Hope logged 12 points for Hamilton (16-6), which takes on top-seeded West Canada Valley in a semifinal matchup set for 5:15 p.m. Saturday at OCC.
Immaculate Heart Central ends the season at 14-7.
GAME TIMES MOVED
Section 3 basketball playoff games involving Frontier League teams scheduled for today have moved up game times in anticipation of a winter storm expected to reach Central and Northern New York late this afternoon.
General Brown’s sectional Class B girls quarterfinal game against Oneida at home in Dexter has been moved from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. today. Meanwhile, the General Brown boys’ Class B quarterfinal game at Marcellus has been switched from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The Lowville boys’ Class B quarterfinal at Westhill in Syracuse was moved up to noon from an original 6:30 p.m. start.
In Class D, the Sackets Harbor boys quarterfinal game scheduled against Orsikany in Sackets Harbor has been moved from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Belleville Henderson’s girls Class D quarterfinal game at Poland was changed from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m.
