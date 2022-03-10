The all-north country matchup between Copenhagen and Heuvelton features plenty of similarities between the two teams as both seek a spot in the state final four.
The Golden Knights (21-2) will take on the Section 10 champion Bulldogs (18-4) in a Class D quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson Community College.
Copenhagen has been dominant most of the season with its last loss coming to Section 3 Class B champion General Brown on Jan. 8.
The Golden Knights are seeking the program’s first trip to a state final four. It made the quarterfinals with the last time being in 2019, but haven’t made it past that point.
“It would be very exciting for all of us because it’s something we’ve never done,” junior guard Aubree Smykla said.
Copenhagen received a career-high 33 points from Charli Carroll in the 58-40 Section 3 final victory over Poland last Saturday at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Carroll and Raegan Dalrymple provide size for the Golden Knights, but are wary of Northern Athletic Conference West Most Valuable Player Bella Doyle.
“I think in the paint we just have to play our game,” Carroll said.
Heuvelton has come on as of late and defeated NAC West champion Hammond, 58-36, in the Section 10 Class D title game Feb. 26 at SUNY Canton. The Bulldogs didn’t stay idle as they won the Section 10 overall championship with victories over Class A Massena and Class B Gouverneur. Both Copenhagen and Heuvelton have tested themselves against big schools this season.
“They’ve had a little more up-close competition, so we might have to work a little bit harder,” Smykla said.
Besides Doyle, the Bulldogs feature an NAC first-team selection in sophomore guard Katie Cunningham, who helps run the offense and is solid on defense. The Bulldogs’ guard play has been a staple of their consistently strong programs over the years by using pressure much like the Golden Knights do.
“I think we both can push the ball pretty good and we’re both fast-paced,” Dalrymple said.
Defense carried Copenhagen to this point as guards Samantha Stokely, Alyssa Fitzpatrick and Aubree Smykla forced turnovers against Poland last week that were converted into layups. Copenhagen is hoping that defensive intensity can carry over into its state playoff game.
“We’re expecting pressure from them and they’re expecting pressure from us,” Golden Knights coach Natalie Scott said. “I think it all comes down to who handles it better.”
Saturday’s game should hold a big-game atmosphere at JCC. The original bracket placed the matchup in the Syracuse area, but both schools decided to play the game closer to home. Heuvelton is only 60 miles from JCC and Copenhagen is 15 miles away. Both schools are expected to bring their raucous fan bases to the McVean Gymnasium.
“It’ll be a little bit different than our (Frontier League) playoff game.” Scott said. “It’ll be a little bit more stressful, but a little bit more exciting and the kids have to weigh that and balance that out.”
The winner of this game will take on the winner of Section 2’s Hartford Central and Boquet Valley of Section 7 in the Class D semifinal at 8 p.m. March 18 at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. The title game will be at 8:45 p.m. March 19 at the same location.
