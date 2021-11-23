DEXTER — Kori Nichols netted 22 points as the General Brown girls basketball team downed South Lewis, 74-9, in a Frontier League crossover game that was the season-opener for both teams.
Ainsley Fuller added 18 points while Emma Dupee provided 10 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (1-0).
It was the first meeting between the schools since the 2019-20 season as the two teams didn’t play each other in 2020-21 due to COVID-19.
