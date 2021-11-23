Nichols powers Lions to season-opening win

Sports roundup

DEXTER — Kori Nichols netted 22 points as the General Brown girls basketball team downed South Lewis, 74-9, in a Frontier League crossover game that was the season-opener for both teams.

Ainsley Fuller added 18 points while Emma Dupee provided 10 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (1-0).

It was the first meeting between the schools since the 2019-20 season as the two teams didn’t play each other in 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.