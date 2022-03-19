TROY — Schalmont senior guard Payton Graber took matters into her own hands in the fourth quarter Saturday.
The Sabres star was saddled with foul trouble for most of the game, but came to shine with 13 of her 19 points in the final quarter as Schalmont (26-1) outlasted General Brown 52-42 in the NYSPHSAA Class B semifinal at Hudson Valley Community College.
Karissa Antonie added 11 points for Schalmont, which will play Waterloo of Section 5 in the state final at 11:45 a.m. at HVCC. Waterloo topped Section 1’s Putnam Valley, 61-39, in the other semifinal game.
“It was awesome to hear the fans and win in our backyard,” Graber said.
General Brown (23-3), which was also playing in its first state semifinal, gained 10 points apiece from Emma Dupee, Kori Nichols and Ainsley Fuller. Karsyn Fields supplied nine points for the Lions. General Brown’s only other losses were to fellow Frontier League school and Section 3 Class A semifinalist Indian River.
It was a banner day for Graber who scored her 2,000th career point, which is the most in Schalmont program history. Graber’s timely shooting was key for the Sabres, who held the Lions at bay with timely shots.
“I never thought I’d be in this position, but it’s so surreal,” Graber said.
Schalmont led by as many as seven in the first quarter, but General Brown made a 9-0 run when Graber was on the bench near the end of the first half. The Lions knew they could make up some ground without having to worry about the Sabres’ best ballhandler.
“We had a game plan that we wanted to attack the basket and make some cuts,” General Brown head coach Janelle Ferris said.
However, Antoine took over the leadership role and guided the rest of the team while Graber sat. Antoine was tough inside, getting rebounds and tough putbacks for her team.
“I just told the team that we have to stick together and keeping the team together is something we had to do,” Antoine said.
General Brown tied the game twice in the fourth before Graber scored nine straight points for Schalmont. It’s the type of thing Sabres head coach Jeff Van Hoesen has come to expect.
“That kid just has a will to win and she refuses to lose,” Van Hoesen said. “That’s what we love about her because she’s a competitor.”
The Lions had plenty of chances in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get their shots to fall. Ferris said her team had plenty of looks in the final frame.
“Our nerves got the best of us at times,” Ferris said. “We did a lot of standing and our shots were a little bit short.”
It was still a landmark season for the Lions as they won their first outright Section 3 title and picked up their first win in a state tournament game. General Brown will lose Emma Dupee and Fields to graduation and they will be hard to replace. But they’re the only two losses from the squad’s milestone team. Starters Lily Dupee, Fuller and Nichols will return along with key bench player Maddie Ferris.
“We’ve got a great future for sure,” Ferris said. “Our JV team did very well and we’re going to miss Karsyn and Emma, but we’ve got a bright future ahead of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.