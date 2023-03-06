WATERTOWN — Indian River and Malone will play its state Class A first-round girls basketball game Wednesday a lot closer to home.
The two north country teams will tip off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Community College after arranging to switch sites Sunday from Cicero-North Syracuse High School in Cicero.
The regional game had originally been moved from Liverpool High School to Cicero-North Syracuse.
Indian River (21-2) captured its first Section 3 crown Saturday since 2008 when it defeated Central Square 35-26 at Onondaga Community College. The Warriors, ranked sixth in the state in Class A, faces a Malone team that is 15-7 and 25th in state rankings.
The Huskies captured the Section 10 crown on Feb. 20 at SUNY Potsdam with a 48-42 victory over Massena.
The winner of Wednesday’s game advances to a state quarterfinal game against Averill Park at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Averill Park, the Section 2 champion, is 21-2 and ranked No. 2 in the state.
The Frontier League released dates for the league championships for the upcoming spring seasons.
The only baseball division to feature a league tournament, the “D” Division is slated to host semifinals May 19 at the site of the higher seed. The “D” Division championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 20 at Copenhagen Central School.
In softball, Indian River and Watertown will play in the “A” Division final at 4 p.m. May 19 at Copenhagen. The “D” Division semifinals are scheduled for May 17 at the site of the higher seed. The championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 19 at Copenhagen.
There is no tournament in the “B” or “C” Divisions for softball.
The Frontier League boys tennis tournament is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. May 8 at Watertown High School. The FL boys and girls track and field championship meet is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. May 15 at WHS. The league golf tournament is marked for May 30 at Thousand Islands Country Club.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.