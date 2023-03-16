Thousand Islands High School graduate Michael Brennan is leading the Canandaigua Academy girls basketball team on an exciting new journey, one that he never would have guessed he’d travel a dozen years ago.

Brennan, 42, and the Section 5 champion Canandaigua Braves (20-5) left for Troy on Thursday afternoon and will play Manhasset (24-1) of Section 11 in a Class A state semifinal game at 1:30 p.m. today at Hudson Valley Community College in a bid for Saturday’s final and the team’s first state title.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.