CLAYTON — Second-seeded Thousand Islands woke up just in time Saturday to advance to the next round of the Section 3 Class C girls basketball tournament.
Abigail McCarthy provided 23 points and Delaney Wiley added 13 points as Thousand Islands pulled away with 21 points in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 15 Cato-Meridian, 56-43, in the Class C second round. Jenna Pavlot chipped in 13 points for the Vikings (17-3), who overcame a slow first three quarters.
Thousand Islands next hosts seventh-seeded Cooperstown in a quarterfinal game Tuesday with a time to be determined.
“Cato played a tough game and we didn’t have energy,” Thousand Islands coach Shannon Amo said. “We got that energy in the fourth quarter and I told my team we’ve got to play four quarters and you can’t play just one.”
The Blue Devils (8-12) received 19 points from standout guard Julia Wilson and 10 points from Jocelyn Ladouceur. Cato-Meridian downed No. 18 Sauquoit Valley, 51-26, in the first round on Thursday and tried to double-team Wiley to force others to shoot and handle the ball.
“I was a little frustrated, but once I was able to get the passes down low to Abby (McCarthy), I knew I could pick myself up and keep going,” Wiley said.
Thousand Islands got off to good start in trying to find McCarthy and using her size inside, but Cato-Meridian stayed in the game with some good shooting and tough defense. Cato-Meridian didn’t look outmatched against the Frontier League “C” Division champions.
“They were moving fast, they were shooting better than we expected and they played a really good game,” McCarthy said.
The Blue Devils led by five in the third quarter before senior guard Trisha Thompson hit a key 3-pointer to bring the Vikings to within two at 31-29. Thompson missed most of the first half due to foul trouble, but her shot help ignite TI in the final 12 minutes of the game. She may not be as prolific of a scorer as Wiley, McCarthy or Pavlot, but Thompson displayed her value in the second half.
“She does all the little things well,” Amo said. “She’s a big part of what we do because she helps on boxing out and rebounds.”
McCarthy then tied the game at 31 before Wiley’s three and a Pavlot free throw gave Thousand Islands a 35-31 lead after three quarters. Cato-Meridian took a one-point lead after five straight points to start the fourth quarter, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Wiley and Pavlot gave TI valuable separation.
“As soon as we picked up the energy, it fed the rest of the team and we all picked it up,” Wiley said.
The Vikings also got a boost from the home crowd, which was able to fill the gym for the first time this season without capacity limits. Fans still wore masks, but the noise came back after Thousand Islands made its fourth-quarter run.
“We just opened it up for full spectators, so we were hoping to get more people here and they hyped us up,” McCarthy said.
Blue Devils head coach Kevin Aukema is hopeful for next season and was pleased with his team’s effort, coming after a snow-filled journey and 11 a.m. start time.
“We had a snow day yesterday, so we couldn’t practice, and we talked on the bus on the way up about the game plan,” Aukema said. “We’re young and I’m looking forward to the future.”
Thousand Islands beat Cooperstown in 2017 on its way to the Section 3 Class C crown and will be ready for a familiar opponent led by longtime coach Mike Niles.
“(Niles) always seems to have the team right there (ready to contend),” Amo said. “They’re a very tough when it comes to tournament time or any time.”
