DEXTER — The General Brown girls basketball team’s great 2021-22 season has actually been years in the making.
The Lions are 16-2 overall and 14-2 in Frontier League play after wrapping up the “B” Division regular season title. General Brown’s solid season can be credited to its versatile starting lineup that’s played together for many years. Many of the members have played together since fourth grade at various levels, including AAU with the Syracuse-based New York Royals.
“We’ve been playing together for multiple years and we developed a really good chemistry,” junior guard Ainsley Fuller said.
The Lions’ starting five each averages at least 6.6 points a game and has developed great chemistry together, developing almost a sixth sense for locating their teammates on the court.
“We kind of know where each other’s going to be ahead of time.” junior guard Kori Nichols said.
General Brown is also able to mix and match its lineup because most players can fill different roles on the floor, which is a big boost in the event of foul trouble. The team’s depth also extends to its bench.
“We can always put someone else in when we get into a little bit of foul trouble and we don’t feel a drop off at all,” General Brown coach Janelle Ferris said.
Plenty of area teams have one or two players that generate most of the offensive production. However, the Lions’ balance allows them to get points from different sources, and all five starters have been high-scorer in at least one game this season. Senior point guard Lily Dupee likes having various options on the court.
“It makes my job easy,” she said. “If we can push, I push, but I can also pull it back if we need to.”
The team relies on its defense and speed to generate points via the transition game. Strong defensive play has always been a trademark of teams coached by Ferris and it can help if the Lions are in a tight game.
“We’re really intense, fast, and we have long arms and get a lot of tips,” junior guard Emma Dupee said. “It really is motivating when we do get steals.”
The Lions will face Immaculate Heart Central, a team they beat 46-25, on Tuesday, in the “B” Division playoff final 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson Community College.
“It’s kind of odd playing them twice in a row, but we can use what we did for the next game,” Lily Dupee said.
General Brown’s only two losses have come to “A” Division champion Indian River and by a total of five points. The Lions will face plenty of tests similar to what they encountered against Indian River during the Section 3 tournament.
“It definitely gives us confidence (playing Indian River close) because we could have won those games if we made just a few changes,” Nichols said.
The Lions are thankful to have a full season after playing just six games last season due to COVID-19 shortening the schedule. As likely one of the higher seeds in Class B, they’ll have a home game or two in the tournament. It’s something the team is relishing considering what they’ve been through since March 2020.
“It would be really amazing to have a home sectional game because we’ll be able to have all the support behind us,” Fields said.
Sectional tournament brackets come out next week and it will be an open tournament where any school can enter. It could be hard to gauge the quality of opponents as COVID depleted many rosters during the season. Even some Section 3 tournament teams could be dealing with missing players due to COVID.
“It’s definitely a different tournament with it being open and you also don’t know who people were playing without,” Ferris said.
