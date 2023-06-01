Times Staff Report
OWEGO — The Indian River girls lacrosse team continues to accomplish firsts in program history and did so once again Thursday by winning its first state playoff game.
Michella Delles scored eight goals and Ravan Marsell totaled seven goals and two assists as the Warriors defeated Vestal, 20-10, in a Class C regional game at Owego Free Academy.
Indian River (18-2) won its first state playoff game appearance just two days after securing its first Section 3 title.
“We’re very proud of how far we’ve come and if you told us in March that we’d be playing in a regional championship, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” Indian River coach Victoria Fusco said. “We’re executing our game plans and the girls are playing really well together.”
The Warriors will now advance to play Canton of Section 10 in a regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
Against Section 4 champion Vestal, Indian River broke open a close game as after leading 10-8 at halftime, it allowed only two goals the rest of the way.
“It was close in the first half and it was 10-8 at halftime and I think the long bus ride, the heat, it took us a while to get into our stride,” Fusco said. “But by the second half, we were playing our game and took over the game.”
Winning the possession battle was key for the Warriors as Delles won 10 draw controls and Marsell secured nine faceoffs.
“In the second half they only scored two goals,” Fusco said of Vestal. “Our draw people definitely stepped up and possessed the ball for us and we executed better in the second half, making better passes, better decisions and definitely cleaned it up in the second half and got through the nerves.”
Also for Indian River, Allison LaMora scored three goals and Keera LaLonde tallied one goal and one assist.
The Warriors reached state regional play with a 9-8 victory over Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday at Christian Brothers Academy, securing their first Section 3 crown in girls lacrosse. Marsell scored the game-winning goal with three minutes remaining to lift top-seeded Indian River past second-seeded J-D to reach the state tournament.
“The message is just we’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing,” Fusco said. “Just keep working hard and outwork everybody we play and just keep playing with heart. Because we know we’re representing Section 3 going against these other sections and we’re proud to do that. We just want to make a name for Indian River lacrosse on the big stage.”
