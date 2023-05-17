Warriors make waves on field

Indian River’s girls lacrosse team, led by juniors, from left, Ravan Marsell, Michaela Delles and BreeLynn LaLonde, is experiencing another breakout and winning season after finishing above .500 for the first time last year. Chris Fitz Gerald/Watertown Daily Times

PHILADELPHIA — Back when she was a seventh-grader on the varsity team, BreeLynn LaLonde and her teammates truly experienced the lean years of Indian River girls lacrosse.

The Warriors struggled to win games and were striving to find any consistency. During that 2019 season, the team won six games, but went winless against Frontier League competition.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.