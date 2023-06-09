The Indian River girls lacrosse team’s finest season ended Friday in the state semifinals with a 14-5 loss at SUNY Cortland. Provided photo

CORTLAND — Competing for the first time in the state tournament in the sport, Indian River’s girls lacrosse team simply met its match in Bayport-Blue Point on Friday.

The Warriors’ historic season came to an end in a 14-5 loss to the Phantoms in a Class C state semifinal at SUNY Cortland.

