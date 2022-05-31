CORTLAND — A pair of familiar foes in South Jefferson and Skaneateles squared off yet once again for supremacy in Section 3 girls lacrosse.
And once again, there wasn’t much separation between the two teams as the outcome went down to the wire.
Julia O’Connor scored four goals, including generating the game-winner with 11.6 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the second-seeded Lakers to an 8-7 triumph over the top-seeded Spartans on Tuesday night in Section 3’s Class D title game at SUNY Cortland.
Goalie Rachelle Cain made seven saves, including five in the second half, to secure the win for Skaneateles (16-3), which claimed its third consecutive sectional title.
“It’s something special,” O’Connor, a junior midfielder, said. “I know our (last) sectional championship the score wasn’t as close, but to win it with a goal with 11 seconds left, it’s really something cool.”
The game represented the fifth time South Jefferson has faced Skaneateles in a Section 3 final over the past six seasons.
“I’m not surprised at the scoreboard in terms of the goal differential and I think it just ended up being a chess match,” South Jefferson coach Jen Williams said. “And I thought they capitalized when they needed to.”
This meeting featured another suspenseful ending between the two teams, with the decision coming down to the last play.
“This is huge, huge,” Skaneateles coach Bridget Marquardt said. “(South Jefferson) is a great team, they’ve been battling all year, they had lost only one game coming in, so we knew we had our hands full. It went back and forth until the end, and we wouldn’t expect anything less from them.”
Macy Shultz, Madelyn Barney and Jordyn Badalato each scored a pair of goals for the Spartans, who finish their season at 17-2.
“Skan’s a great team, I think we both brought our best today and they just happened to come out on top,” Shultz, a senior midfielder, said.
In a tight game that included five lead changes, Shultz scored an unassisted goal off transition as South Jefferson tied the game at 7-7 with 4:03 remaining in regulation.
“To get back in it and to tie it up, that was a great feeling,” Shultz said. “I knew it was going to be like that the whole game, a one-goal game and it just came down to the end.”
The Spartans won the ensuing faceoff, but the Lakers made a defensive stop and after calling timeout with 1:36 left, maintained control of the ball until the final seconds.
O’Connor broke free and spun her way away from a South Jefferson defender and scored the deciding goal on a low shot from the left side.
“She wanted us to shoot with limited time left,” O’Connor said of Marquardt. “And then I think I just like saw an opportunity and went for it.”
“They knew who to get the ball to, she’s got fantastic speed and came around the crease and she did a great job of placing it and everything,” Williams said of O’Connor. “ ,,, It was a good setup and they recognized we were out of our defense that we typically play to try and slow them down a little bit and they capitalized on it.”
The Spartans won the draw, but were unable to get a shot off despite quickly moving the ball down field.
South Jefferson was bidding to win its first sectional title since 2018, when it defeated Skaneateles in the final.
“I thought we were evenly matched, I thought their goalie played outstanding and I think that was a game changer right there,” Williams said of Cain.
The Spartans were edged by the Lakers, 11-10, in the Section 3 final in 2019 and reached the semifinal round last season.
In this meeting, South Jefferson built a 4-1 advantage in the first half, capped by a goal from Savannah Hodges with 13:14 left until halftime.
But Skaneateles responded with the next three goals to tie the game at 4-4 heading into the half.
“We had a 4-1 lead and I thought we should have settled it down a little more,” Williams said. “But I trust my seniors and I think they thought they had an opportunity and that turned into two more goals for (Skaneateles) and they put it in when they needed to. And that got them a little momentum.”
The Lakers took their first lead of the game at 5-4 on a tally from Bella Brogan, who finished with four goals of her own on the night, 3:28 into the second half.
Shultz answered by converting on a free-position attempt to tie the game at 5-5 with 19:02 left in regulation.
The goal snapped a scoring drought of 19 minutes and 42 seconds by South Jefferson.
The Spartans later tied the game once again, this time at 6-6 as Cain stopped Karsyn Burnash’s free-position attempt, but Barney was there to fire in the rebound with 10:53 left.
Brogan then put the Lakers back in front by finishing off a feed from O’Connor for a 7-6 lead with 8:33 to play.
Cain denied South Jefferson on its other three free-position bids in the second half.
“Our goalie, we gave her player of the game today,” Marquardt said. “She was outstanding and this is her first year in goal, so she played great.”
“Maybe our shots weren’t as accurate as they should have been, but she definitely played a great game and I tip my hat to her on that,” Williams said of Cain. “Because we’re pretty good shooters and I thought she played it very well.”
In the possession game, South Jefferson combined to win 14 of 17 faceoffs on night, led by the tandem of Shultz, Burnash and Ireland Morgia, including securing all nine draws in the first half.
“You hate them to feel the weight of the last game of the season to come down to this,” Williams said. “But it’s certainly not an indication of how their play was throughout the season or all the success they’ve had throughout the years. That’s what championships are, it’s whoever plays better every single moment of the game, and I thought we had some moments where we had some letdowns and they had some great saves.”
South Jefferson, which won its fifth consecutive Frontier League this season, defeated Jordan-Elbridge, 25-1, in a home sectional quarterfinal before downing Marcellus, 19-4, in a semifinal last Thursday to reach the final.
“This group was special, we had eight seniors who played together since we were young, so it’s a really hard loss for us, we’re never going to be on the field together again,” Shultz said. “But for the younger kids, I think it’s a great learning experience and it will only help them in the future.”
