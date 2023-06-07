PHILADELPHIA — With each win, Indian River’s girls lacrosse team has ventured into new territory, progress further into the state tournament. The Warriors will now take on their latest challenge as they’ve reached the state final four.

Indian River (19-2) — the first lacrosse team from the school to win a Section 3 title — will play Section 11 champion Bayport-Blue Point (17-0) in a Class C state semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at SUNY Cortland.

