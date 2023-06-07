PHILADELPHIA — With each win, Indian River’s girls lacrosse team has ventured into new territory, progress further into the state tournament. The Warriors will now take on their latest challenge as they’ve reached the state final four.
Indian River (19-2) — the first lacrosse team from the school to win a Section 3 title — will play Section 11 champion Bayport-Blue Point (17-0) in a Class C state semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at SUNY Cortland.
“It’s really cool,” Warriors’ junior midfielder Ravan Marsell said. “It’s everything we’ve worked for since the beginning of the season and the end of last season. I’m just excited to see how far we can go.”
“It feels like it’s been unreal, it still feels like a dream,” Indian River sophomore midfielder Lilly Walsh said.
Indian River, which has already recorded the first winning season in program history, has continued to achieve a first with each victory in the postseason.
“Our last game against Canton we weren’t really looking at it as a regional championship, we just knew that we were playing Canton,” Warriors coach Victoria Fusco said after her team’s 17-3 state quarterfinal win.
The Warriors are coming off a whirlwind week in which they won three games in five days, including capturing their first sectional title with a 9-8 victory over Jamesville-DeWitt last week.
“Definitely winning that game set the tone for the rest of the season and what we want to accomplish,” junior attack Michaela Delles said. “It was a very unforgettable moment and we were all happy to win that game and accomplish what we wanted to do from the beginning of the season and we’re just all going to remember it.”
Marsell scored the deciding goal with three minutes remaining in regulation and the team held off the Red Rams to prevail.
“We were definitely at an all-time high when we beat J-D, so we kind of had to come back down to prepare for the next games and now we’re all preparing for Friday,” Marsell said.
Indian River then traveled to Owego in the state’s Southern Tier and defeated Section 4 champion Vestal, 20-10, in a regional semifinal last Thursday.
The Warriors then ventured to SUNY Potsdam, where they bested Section 10’s Canton to claim the regional championship.
“It was crazy,” Fusco said of the week. “It flew by, but also went really slow, just trying to prepare for a new team every game. And with good teams at this level, we just had to rely on what we do well.”
Indian River has also achieved a basketball-lacrosse sectional championship double this year.
“At the end of basketball season, I think we kind of knew that we could do that,” Marsell said. “So to have that feeling that we could win two in a row, I think made us work extra hard to achieve it.”
Many of the Warriors’ lacrosse players also played on the school’s basketball team that also won a Section 3 Class A title and went on to win a regional game to reach the state quarterfinal round.
“Most of our starting lineup for basketball is in our starting lineup for lacrosse, so we already know each other,” Marsell said. “We know how we play with each other, so it comes together in the end and helps us accomplish what we need to.”
“It’s definitely pretty cool and it’s a good feeling that we went from that to wanting to win another one and that we finally have,” Delles said. “It’s just an amazing feeling and it kind of set the tone for this year for what we wanted to do — and it helped everyone like push themselves even harder. And a lot of us played basketball and since we were kind of connected through that, we just stayed more and more connected and it helped a lot.”
The basketball team finished its season at 22-3.
“Basketball and lacrosse I think do have their similarities,” Marsell said. “But I think conditioning wise, I think lacrosse is a game of endurance and basketball is like a shorter and faster pace. But overall I think basketball has prepared us for lacrosse.”
“Athletes are great, athletes are great in general,” Fusco said. “Just their athletic knowledge of where to be. Basketball defensively is very similar to offense (in lacrosse) with sliding and helping, just communicating and when you play with the same people in multiple sports, you build that chemistry and trust that I think they all have for each other. And they just know they can get the job done, they’ve done it before.”
Like Indian River, Bayport-Blue Point is seeking its first state semifinal win in girls lacrosse.
“Definitely, but I think we’re pretty prepared for it,” Delles said of facing a new level of competition.
The Phantoms beat Section 8 champion Manhasset, 9-6, in an all-Long Island regional final last Saturday.
“They’re very fast, very strong,” Fusco said. “They’re a Long Island team, so they’re talented, every team’s talented from that area. But as long as we can control the ball in the draw circle the way we have been, we think we have a chance no matter who we play.”
Bayport-Blue Point is led offensively by senior attack Mikaela Mooney, who has totaled a team-leading 64 points, including 37 goals and 27 assists, and will be moving on to play at the University at Albany.
Other seniors from the team who are headed to play Division I lacrosse in college include forward Haydin Eisfeld (Stony Brook), midfielders Keira Rooney (Florida), Katie Clare (Yale), Margaret Kennedy (Quinnipiac), defenders Madison Weybrecht (James Madison) and Christine Dannenfelser (Hofstra), goalie Felicia Giglio (Navy), and junior midfielder Kayla Vazquez (Rider).
“We’ve been going over offenses that we think will be the best against their defense,” Marsell said. “They’re a really fast team, we know that they move the ball really well, they’re just all over the place, so we have to be the best that we can.”
“They have very few weaknesses,” Fusco said of Bayport-Blue Point. “I think defensively we match up to them very well, that’s why we’ve been focusing a lot on our offense in moving the ball and trying to handle their zone defense, which is defense we haven’t seen before. We’re watching them on film and they do run a zone, so trying to find weaknesses in that and working with our offense to hopefully tweak it to where we can work it against those defenses.”
The Warriors counter with a duo of Division I-caliber players of their own in Marsell, who has verbally committed to Albany and Delles (Niagara).
“They have a pretty strong team, but we also have a pretty strong team,” Delles said. “It’s just we’ve played against different teams then they’ve played against. It’s going to be a different feeling, but we’re going to go out there and try our best.”
Marsell and Delles stand 1-2 in Section 3 scoring, generating 151 and 133 points, respectively.
Delles has supplied a section-best 105 goals and totaled 28 assists, while Marsell has supplied 87 goals and recorded 64 assists.
“I think we can play with them, we just have to come prepared,” Marsell said. “And I think this week we really have to finish what we’ve been doing all year and this is kind of the end for us. So we have to give it everything we’ve got.”
Indian River, which has allowed 28 goals in four postseason games, is led by junior defensive midfielder BreeLynn LaLonde.
“Very exciting, stressful, but exciting,” Fusco said. “Everyone’s definitely happy and supporting us in our community and our school, and even just surrounding schools.”
