WATERTOWN — As a lacrosse goalie, Ava Virga doesn’t mind facing pressure — in fact — she welcomes it.
Virga made 10 saves, with many of them quality stops, and her teammates provided plenty of offensive support, led by Tatum Overton’s five-goal effort, as Watertown downed Central Square, 12-5, on Tuesday night in a Section 3 Class B girls lacrosse quarterfinal at Case Middle School.
Virga recorded seven of her saves in the first half and the Cyclones pulled away after halftime to record the program’s first sectional win over the past four seasons.
“Something my club coach told me is that good shots don’t always score and I’ve really taken that to heart,” Virga, a junior, said. “Because when I save a really good shot, it just motivates me to make the next one and the next one, I’ve got to have a short mentality. When one goes in, you forget about it and save the next one.”
Alex Macutek generated four goals and an assist for fourth-seeded Watertown, which improves to 12-5 and advances to play top-seeded West Genesee in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Christian Brothers Academy.
“It was a really nice team effort,” Watertown coach Tony Hazard said. “Our goalie played well, our defense played well. Central Square is a good team, we knew that they like to drive, so we wanted to make sure our slides were on point, we wanted to make sure we marked up defensively.”
Several of Virga’s stops in the opening half were on free-position attempts by Central Square, including a sequence of three consecutive saves early on in the game.
“Yes, it’s my favorite thing,” Virga said of facing a lot of shots from the opposition. “I’d rather play a really hard team than play an easy team and get no shots.”
“Ava definitely really kept us in the first half, kept us in the game, really,” Overton, a senior attack, said. “She’s a real momentum starter, once she gets those saves everybody’s hyped up, everybody’s ready to get the clear, she really helps our team a lot.”
Meanwhile, the Cyclones displayed patience on offense against an aggressive Red Hawks defense.
“Their defense was awesome, they played really tough,” Macutek, a sophomore midfielder, said of Central Square. “We were able to get those cuts on them and if we didn’t have it in the middle, we brought it back out and we immediately found someone else and they were able to finish. It’s just a really great effort today, I’m super proud of everyone.”
With Watertown leading 5-4 at halftime, Nina Colello scored 2 minutes and 37 seconds into the second half with Payten Vautrin assisting.
This sparked a five goal-run by the Cyclones to take command, as Overton scored the next four goals, starting with a tally just 1:08 later for a 7-4 advantage.
After Overton finished of a feed from Macutek with 15:48 left, her next two goals were set up by Vautrin, as Watertown built a 10-5 lead.
“In the first half they were really shutting down the low opportunities and our opportunities from up high, they were really doing well shutting off the drives, the one on ones,” Overton said. “In the second half, I think we got a little bit used to it, we worked the ball better and took our opportunities in the crease a lot better in the second half.”
Virga and the Cyclones’ defense, led by senior Emily Perez, yielded only one goal in the second half, with Virga denying Central Square on a yet another free-position attempt.
“She’s like a brick wall back there,” Macutek said of Virga. “She has the confidence and she gives us confidence. She talks, lets us know where to go and she really is just an amazing goalie, we’re really lucky to have her.”
“Most of our defense is all young except for our senior defender and I feel like we’ve really coached them into the defense we are now and that’s kind of one of our strengths,” Virga said.
Watertown also won the possession battle by winning 10 of 19 faceoffs, with Callahan and Macutek winning five and four draws, respectively, on the night.
“At 5-4 at halftime, it was anybody’s game and I thought we had a really big defensive stand and we made a few saves right before halftime,” Hazard said. “In the second half, we won a lot of draws, we were patient offensively. There were a few games early in the season when we tried to force things when they weren’t there and we lost both games, so it was really nice to see us be patient.”
Vautrin recorded three assists and Neica Smith tallied a goal and assisted on another.
Emma Dempsey and Merissa McCorry each scored a pair of goals to lead Central Square (11-5) and goalie Danni Moran finished with five saves.
The victory also marked the first sectional win for Hazard, who began coaching the Cyclones at the varsity level in 2018.
