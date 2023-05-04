WATERTOWN — After seemingly having taken control earlier in the second half, Thursday night’s finish for Watertown’s girls lacrosse team against Immaculate Heart Central proved to be a close call with a suspenseful ending.

The Cyclones had built a five-goal lead earlier in the half, but fended off a furious and determined charge by the Cavaliers, holding on to prevail, 9-8, in a Frontier League game played on a brisk evening at IHC.

