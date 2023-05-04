WATERTOWN — After seemingly having taken control earlier in the second half, Thursday night’s finish for Watertown’s girls lacrosse team against Immaculate Heart Central proved to be a close call with a suspenseful ending.
The Cyclones had built a five-goal lead earlier in the half, but fended off a furious and determined charge by the Cavaliers, holding on to prevail, 9-8, in a Frontier League game played on a brisk evening at IHC.
Alexandra Macutek scored three goals to help pace Watertown, which improved to 6-5 overall, including 5-4 in league play.
“Yes, that was definitely a close one,” Macutek, a junior midfielder, said. “This was not our cleanest day of lacrosse and I know that we expect more out of ourselves. But, a win’s a win, we got the ‘W’ and we’re going to go to practice tomorrow and work as hard as possible because we have to better against (Rome Free Academy) on Saturday and then we play IHC again on Monday. So, we’ve got to be more prepared.”
Amalia Netto and Sienna Virga each contributed a pair of goals for Watertown, which led 6-3 at halftime.
Abby Bombard scored five goals and assisted on another to fuel the upset bid for IHC (4-7, 3-5).
The Cyclones led 7-3 on a goal from Macutek 33 seconds into the second half, and after Hannah Netto answered with a goal for the Cavaliers, Virga scored back-to-back goals to stake Watertown to a 9-4 edge, with her second tally coming with 21 minutes and 53 seconds remaining in regulation.
But the Cyclones did not score again and managed to hold off their rivals in the closing minutes.
“They’re a great team, they worked really hard today,” Macutek said of IHC. “They came to play and we have to match that intensity and be ready to play as well.”
IHC responded by scoring the game’s final three goals, including a tally from Bombard with 20:44 left and a goal from Jennah Netto with 19:04 remaining to draw within 9-6.
After Bombard scored again with 15:46 left, Watertown managed to kill off a two-minute man-up situation after it was assessed a penalty with 10:45 to play.
Later, Bombard converted on a free-position shot with 1:24 left, but the Cyclones made one final defensive stand to come away with the win.
Cavaliers goalie Piper Gonas made 13 saves, including totaling seven stops in the second half, to keep her team in the game.
On the other side, goalie Ava Virga made three saves in each half for Watertown.
Earlier in the first half, IHC had pulled within 5-3 on a man-up goal from Bombard with 5:07 left until halftime.
But after she won the faceoff, Netto scored a shorthanded goal just 16 seconds after Bombard’s tally to stem the Cavaliers’ momentum.
Girardi, who starred as a goalie at Watertown before moving on to play lacrosse at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania, is in her first season as IHC’s coach.
“We’re doing good, I think they’re really stepping up and kind of coming into their own,” Girardi said of her team. “Like mentally and physically wise, they’re really coming together as a team.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.