ADAMS — Of all the strengths she possesses on the lacrosse field, Madelyn Barney’s most evident attribute is her pure quickness.
Barney, a senior midfielder, has always possessed elite speed while playing the sport that she enjoys.
“I love to push the ball, I love to run it, I know this year we’re especially a fast team,” Barney said. “So it’s really nice that we can push the ball well and get it up field.”
“She’s one of those players that you like to call a jackknife,” South Jefferson coach Jen Williams said. “She can do anything, she’s up for any challenge and she understands why.”
And Barney’s team commitment, led by her fleet of foot in action, often leaves her spent physically after games, which she considers a good thing.
“I play every game like it’s my last because this is obviously my last time playing as a senior at South Jeff, and I don’t want to leave anything on the field,” Barney said on a foggy and rainy Thursday afternoon before a scrimmage. “So I give it 100 percent in everything that I do.”
“She runs until her tank is empty and that’s all I can say about her,” Williams said. “Her effort is 100 percent out on the field, she’s a great communicator, she’s not afraid to speak up in situations where her team needs her, she’s a very vocal leader.”
Checking in at a slim 5-foot-5 and 118 pounds, Barney’s appearance can be deceptive, until she steps on to the field.
“We do offseason training, we do a lot of like stopping and starting drills and getting our acceleration with that first step, so that definitely helps,” Barney said.
“She’s got a thin build and she just runs all day long,” Williams said. “She runs like a deer.”
The Spartans enter this season with only three upperclassmen — Barney, Paisley Cook, who will be counted on for offensive production from the midfield, and Reese Widrick, who will lead the defense.
“It definitely is intense,” Barney said of South Jefferson’s winning tradition. “And it’s nerve-wracking to step into it, especially as a senior, because you want to lead your team the (furthest) they can go. But it’s something that I’m embracing and our other captains are as well, and we’re really excited to lead this team.”
Last year as a midfielder, Barney generated career highs in points (59), including assists (25), and she scored 34 goals.
With more leadership, Barney will tackle a new role this season as a central midfielder, a position she intends to thrive in.
“I think Paisley, every day she pushes everyone,” Barney said. “She’s so talented offensively, she’s probably the toughest person to guard here. And Reese, she’s so talented defensively ... she teaches us how to defend everyone and everything, it’s really something special.”
“I haven’t played central middie since I was like on JV,” Barney said. “But it’s exciting, it’s another opportunity to again lead the team and lead the offense and I really wouldn’t have it any other way.”
She plans to play a vital role in the Spartans’ high tempo of play, particularly in the transition game.
“Last year I played on the wing, and the year before that I played on attack, so I really haven’t played in the center in a while, but it’s something I’m really, really looking forward to,” Barney said.
Barney also has responsibilities on defense, another element of the game that she doesn’t shy away from.
“It makes you more of a leader on defense, you have to communicate with the entire defense and get them in line and get the flow going and a central midfielder controls a lot of that,” Barney said.
“She probably our best midfield defender because she’s quick, she’s long and she’s got a great stick,” Williams said. “So if somebody knocks it down or she can get in a passing lane, she’ll pick that off. And if the ball’s on the ground, she’s going to fight like heck for it.”
The Spartans, who allowed 84 goals in 19 games last season, have taken pride in defensive prowess year after year.
“We’ll be intense defensively,” Williams said. “(Barney’s) certainly somebody that we follow, her intensity is contagious and that’s a lot on her shoulders to carry, but she’s been waiting for this role as a senior, leader, captain for four years now. So I think she’s ready to put us on her back and guide us to be the team that we want to be.”
“We definitely do where our defense works everyday to be the best they can,” Barney said. “And defense fuels the offense, they win the championships and everyone knows that and without them our offense wouldn’t nearly be scoring the number of goals that they do. Because the defense pushes us to be more creative and come up with different ways to score.”
South Jefferson also embarks on this season riding a lengthy winning streak in the Frontier League. They’ve won 49 consecutive games in the circuit, including a perfect 10-0 record last year.
“In the Frontier League, it’s kind of bragging rights to win there and we want to show up everyday and prove that we can be the best we can be and show how good we really are,” Barney said. “ ... It’s your home turf and you want to do the best you can, so I think that pushes us to states and sectionals, again playing here is so helpful.”
This success has yielded five straight league titles for the Spartans who once again made a push deep into sectionals last season.
“They’re well-balanced, they’re versatile,” Williams said of this year’s team. “I have about six kids that can play in more than two positions well and we’re ready to do that.”
South Jefferson was upended by traditional playoff rival Skaneateles, 8-7, on a goal allowed in the final minute in the Class D final at SUNY Cortland.
“It was definitely a heartbreaker to lose, especially because we did everything we could,” Barney said. “But it definitely taught us more and a lot of this team was there last year, so they understand the hurt that they felt and I know they don’t want to feel it again, I don’t want to feel it again. So we’re just pushing to get past that point.”
The Spartans, who also lost to the Lakers by a goal in the 2021 title game, bested Skaneateles back in 2018 to claim their first Section 3 crown en route to reaching the state semifinals.
“As one of my assistants said, in the past few games that we’ve lost, it’s like less than a 20-second loss in three finals games that we’ve had with them,” Williams said. “It’s a tough way to look at it, but at the same time we’ve got to think that we’re doing something right and one of these times the chips will fall in our direction.”
Barney, who will attend Le Moyne College, is one of a number of South Jefferson players who have committed to college programs, including Cook, junior attack Savannah Hodges and junior midfielder/defender Sophia Watts — University at Albany — as well as junior defender Madison Pfleegor (Niagara) and junior midfielder Jade Doldo (Robert Morris) in the Division I ranks.
“It’s amazing and I think it definitely helps, a lot of us are committed to playing collegiately and I think playing at the level that we do definitely helps us prepare for college and become more acclimated to the speed of that game because of the way we play,” Barney said.
“I think this is probably one of the fastest teams I’ve ever been on,” she added. “We sprint really hard everyday in practice, we run really hard, we work everyday to get faster and it shows.”
Williams, who is in her 17th year as varsity coach at South Jefferson added:
“They’re balanced offensively, we have a pretty skilled attack and a pretty athletic midfield. We have three returning defenders and our goalie has moved up from JV, but she’s played with us since she came up (to varsity) at the end of last year, so she’s ready to fulfill that role.”
Here’s a look at the Frontier League this season:
Outlook: Watertown, which finished in second place in the league last year, has a new head coach in Taylor Purvis. The Cyclones lost only two games in league play (both to South Jefferson) and then defeated Central Square in a Section 3 Class B home quarterfinal before being edged by West Genesee, 12-11, in the semifinal round. Watertown returns its top goals (79) and points (96) producer in junior midfielder Alexander Macutek, who also paced the team in draw controls (97), as well as senior midfielder Payten Vautrin, who led the team in assists (23), and senior goalie Ava Virga, who totaled 177 saves. “With a number of returning players as well as many new faces, this team has come together in the preseason and they are hungry to reach their goals,” Purvis said. “This team is talented and driven — we expect to achieve success in a very competitive season.” ... Indian River generated its best season, forging a 12-win campaign, which included a 6-4 league mark. After besting Chittenango in a Class C home quarterfinal, the Warriors were also edged in a semifinal, 12-11, to eventual sectional champion Jamesville-DeWitt. Indian River, which lost only two starters, look to be led offensively by their top two scorers from last season — juniors Michaela Delles (70 goals-32 assists-102 points) and Ravan Marsell (65-29-94), while sophomore Allison LaMora will play in the midfield and junior BreeLynn LaLonde and senior Kiah Delles anchor the team on defense. “We are returning our top two scorers from last season ... with Allison LaMora taking on a bigger role this season,” Indian River coach Victoria Fusco said. “BreeLynn LaLonde and Kiah Delles will be leading our defense for the fifth straight year. We want to continue to move up the ladder in the Frontier League and Section 3.” ... Carthage made progress last season by generating seven wins, including three league victories. In all, an experienced Comets team will field nine seniors, including senior attack Georgiana Doldo (21-5-26, 22 draw controls) and Gracie Highers (14-20-34), which both look to lead the team offensively. In addition, sophomore midfielder Isabelle Wormwood (31-9-40, 12 draw controls) and junior defender and midfielder Bella Perrigo “will provide consistent play in the midfield and on the defensive side of the ball,” coach Sean Gorman said. ... General Brown will enter the season with its third new head coach in as many seasons as Jason Stowell takes over the helm. Last year the Lions struggled during a three-win season, including just a pair of wins in league play. ... Immaculate Heart Central, which won only one game last season, also has a new coach in former Watertown High standout goalie Lauren Girardi, who went on to star at the college level with Division II Lock Haven University. Girardi, who helped guide the Cyclones to state tournament play in consecutive seasons, replaces longtime head coach Jason Burto. This season, the Cavaliers return three seniors in twin sisters and midfielders Hannah (16-7-23, 33 draw controls) and Jennah Netto (15-10-25) and defender Emily Bombard (22 draw controls), and sister and sophomore midfielder Abby Bombard (16-3-19), returns with experience as well. “As a team really focusing on the fundamentals of lacrosse and playing on the field together as a team,” Girardi said. “Trying to get better each day and giving our opponents a competitive game.”
Carthage Comets
Coach: Sean Gorman (5th year)
2022 record: (7-10, 3-7 Frontier League)
Players to watch: Georgiana Doldo (Sr., A), Gracie Highers (Sr., A), Bella Perrigo (Jr., D/M), Isabelle Wormwood (So., M).
General Brown Lions
Coach: Jason Stowell (1st year)
2022 record: (3-11, 2-8)
Players to watch: N/A.
Immaculate Heart Cavaliers
Coach: Lauren Girardi (1st year)
2022 record: (1-13, 1-9)
Players to watch: Emily Bombard (Sr., D), Hannah Netto (Sr., M), Jennah Netto (Sr., M), Abby Bombard (So., M).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Victoria Fusco (5th year)
2022 record: (12-5, 6-4) Players to watch: Kiah Delles (Sr., D), Michaela Delles (Jr., A), BreeLynn LaLonde (Jr., DM), Ravan Marsell (Jr., M), Allison LaMora (So., M).
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Jen Williams (17th year)
2022 record: (16-2, 10-0)
Players to watch: Madelyn Barney (Sr., M), Paisley Cook (Sr., M), Reese Widrick (Sr., D), Savannah Hodges (Jr., A).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Taylor Purvis (1st year)
2022 record: (12-6, 8-2)
Players to watch: Payten Vautrin (Sr., M), Alexandra Macutek (Jr., M), Ava Virga (Jr., G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.