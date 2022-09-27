BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Henderson girls soccer team got the bounce-back win it needed on Tuesday, but had to work for it.
Natalie Eastman and Isabella Eastman scored early goals as Belleville Henderson fended off Sandy Creek for a 2-1 Frontier League crossover victory. The win helps the Panthers keep within striking distance of the lead in the “D” Division. Belleville Henderson (6-3) is trying to chase down Copenhagen, which won, 4-0, Friday night in Belleville.
“ (Copenhagen) and Lyme are always our toughest competitors each season,” Panthers head coach Katelyn Costello said.
Both Eastman goals were the first of the season for the respective players. It was the right time for each to get on the scoresheet after the Sandy Creek defense marked Belleville Henderson leading scorer Kennady Billman. The Comets (4-4) made Billman, who has nine goals so far this season, face double teams, limiting her opportunities at the net.
“They were just man-marking me tight, super-tight, so I couldn’t get to the goal,” Billman said. “I tried everything I could to get around them, but sometimes they locked me down pretty well.”
The Panthers are glad to find scoring from other sources with the season past the midway point, which will be particularly important in the postseason.
“For sure we’ll need help from other scorers with teams marking Kennady (Billman) up,” Costello said.
Belleville Henderson scored six minutes after Sandy Creek got a couple of early opportunities. Natalie Eastman, a freshman, opened the scoring after a quick counterattack.
“Those goals gave us a proper mind-set that we could win,” junior midfielder Morgan Hodge said.
The Panthers then gained the eventual game-winner from Isabella Eastman, a junior, in a similar play to the first goal. Hodge made a pass that the elder Eastman that beat Comets’ goalie Scout Preston.
“I’m just glad we had girls in the box to finish because those were beautiful goals,” Billman said.
Preston played a strong game in goal for the Comets, who have lost three straight games. Sandy Creek’s slow start Tuesday was too much to overcome.
“We surely brought the intensity, but it was just a little bit too late,” Comets head coach Matthew White said,
Sandy Creek thought it scored with three minutes left in the first half, but the goal was waved off due to being offsides. Sandy Creek cashed in with three minutes left in regulation. Maddie Coe hit the underside of the crossbar, but found Addison Petrie for a goal just moments later.
Panthers goalie Eily Vaughn made some of her 12 saves at the end to get the win after a nervous last few moments.
“She had some amazing saves and really contributes to the team,” Hodge said.
Despite the win, Costello is hoping the team tightens its play up in the next couple games. She wants a more complete game in the run up to the rematch with Copenhagen on Oct. 11.
“I just think we were kind of flat,” Costello said.
Sandy Creek has back-to-back games with South Lewis with Thursday’s match in Turin and the Saturday game in Sandy Creek. White stated both games will be key for the Comets sectional chances.
“If we hope to make sectionals based on our “C” Division record, those are must-win games,” White said.
