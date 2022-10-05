BEAVER FALLS — The Beaver River girls soccer team produces plenty of offense, but it’s been dominant in all phases of the game this season.

Beaver River is the only remaining unbeaten Frontier League team, with a 12-0 overall mark and 10-0 in “C” Division play. The Beavers’ offense comes from a variety of sources as five players have scored more than six goals so far.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.