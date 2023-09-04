WATERTOWN — Always an optimist at heart, Kailey Montgomery has continued to show resiliency throughout her soccer career at Immaculate Heart Central.
Montgomery has battled through a series of injuries — the most recent an ACL tear suffered last fall — but once again after what she hopes has been a successful recovery, she has returned to the team and is ready for this season.
“It feels great, it’s been a long time coming,” said Montgomery, a senior forward for the Cavaliers. “It’s nice to be back playing with my team and doing just what I love, it’s just great. It’s a good feeling.”
Previously, Montgomery endured a broken ankle during her club season in January 2022, but recovered well and returned to the IHC team healthy for her junior season.
“So I actually injured my ankle like four different times,” Montgomery said. “The last serious one I fractured a couple bones in there, so that was devastating, too, and thankfully it was after high school season. So it was definitely another step back, but I always come back from every setback that I’ve ever had from my ankle or with my knee or anything like that, it just makes me want it more.”
Her return from the ankle break didn’t last long as she suffered her ACL tear 12 games into the 2022 season.
“It was a bummer because we had a great team and obviously our ranking for Class C, we were No. 1 going into sectionals and I wasn’t able to play,” Montgomery said. “It was really rough, it was really devastating because I play soccer year round. I work hard all year long just for my high school season to be good, so kind of seeing that hard work just kind of come out to nothing, it was really devastating, especially knowing the potential that our team had to win a sectional title and to go to states.”
Montgomery underwent surgery to repair the tear in the knee the same week that the Cavaliers made a postseason push as the top seed in Class C sectionals, but were defeated by Sauquoit Valley in the Section 3 final Oct. 28 at SUNY Cortland.
“So I watched my team play from the couch after coming home from (surgery in) Syracuse,” she said.
“She’s gone through two years of basic hell,” IHC coach Kurt Robbins said of Montgomery. “She wrecked her ankle and couldn’t play for quite a while and with the knee, it was such a weird thing, all she did was kick the ball down in the corner, turned around to kick the ball and ‘pop’ it went.
“But she’s worked really well at it, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed and our thumbs up that she’ll be ready to go.”
Montgomery made a good recovery from the surgery, one which went ahead of schedule as she was allowed to resume soccer activities in July.
“I got cleared at eight months, so it was a lot earlier than it was expected to be,” Montgomery said. “With a basic ACL tear the recovery time, I was cleared a lot earlier than I was supposed to.”
“At first it was a real struggle,” Robbins said. “But the last couple months or so she’s been working really hard. My daughter (Kaitlin) has been working with her, has her out running. And so far, knock on wood, she’s getting in soccer shape.”
Montgomery has shown plenty of spark on offense as she has generated 22 goals and 53 total points over her past two varsity seasons, including seven goals in eight games last year.
“She’s a really good player, she plays up top for us and scores a lot of goals,” Robbins said. “So it’s been good to see that she’s physically getting back, now she’s just got to get back mentally a little bit.”
This year Montgomery will take on even more of a leadership role as the Cavaliers lost seven seniors from last season’s squad to graduation.
“Of course, I mean this is my fifth year being on the varsity team, I started playing varsity when I was in the eighth grade,” Montgomery said. “So I kind of know how things are supposed to go and the right things to do and helping guide the younger girls that are not as much experienced, hopefully I can do that for them.”
Montgomery is one of only two seniors on the team along with Gianna Richards, and the squad sports only three juniors, led by Abigail Bombard.
“(Richards) plays in the back and I play in the front, so she helps run the back and I try my best to run the front and we’ve been doing it together since seventh grade,” Montgomery said. “So coming together our senior year, it’s a sentimental one because we were together from the beginning.”
Montgomery, Richards and Bombard will each serve as team co-captains, along with sophomore forward Stacia Barber.
“It’s super important,” Robbins said of Montgomery’s leadership qualities. “And unfortunately my two seniors are very quiet girls, they’re nothing like their coach. But hopefully they can lead by example and we’ll get there.”
While Montgomery hopes to guide the team up front, Bombard will be counted on to lead in the midfield, with Richards anchoring the defense.
“Abby Bombard, she helps run the middle,” Montgomery said. “She’s very good, she’s very fast, they’re always good athletes, the Bombards are. Her little sister Bella is pretty good, too, in the back.”
She continued: “We have lots of family on the team, it makes for good team bonding and stuff and everything on the field.”
IHC, which has won the past two “B” Division titles in the Frontier League, including recording a perfect 10-0 record in the league last year, is looking to follow up on last season’s success. The team will move up to compete in the “A” Division this season
“I think with the team that we have this year, I think we have tons and tons of potential, with a lot of a young girls,” Montgomery said. “But all of them can play soccer, there’s not a bad one on the team. I think this year it’s most important that we play as a team, we play as one, so we’ll just see where the season takes us for that.”
“We’ve got some really good young athletes, we’ve got nine freshmen, two eighth-graders and a seventh-grader,” Kurt Robbins said. “We’re really young, as young as we’ve ever been. My seventh grader might start, that’s how young we are.”
Looking back on the ordeal of recovering from her latest injury, Montgomery believes it has made her stronger both as a player and as a person.
“It was really tough going through it,” Montgomery said. “It’s tough more mentally than it was physically, especially in the beginning. ... I was literally at rock bottom and thankfully I’m getting back up.”
