CORTLAND — Sauquoit Valley’s fast start powered it to its second straight girls soccer sectional title Friday night.
Olivia Kalil, Celena Sperbeck and Emma Yerman each scored goals within the first 11 minutes as third-seeded Sauquoit Valley defeated top-seeded Immaculate Heart Central, 5-0, in the Section 3 Class C girls soccer championship at SUNY Cortland.
Addison Lazarek scored twice and added an assist as Sauquoit (17-2-1 overall) will play the Section 4 Class C champion on Saturday with time and location in Section 4 to be determined.
Goalkeeper Keely Cooney played well under constant pressure as IHC (18-2) wrapped up its season, making it one step farther than in 2021 when it was ousted in the sectional semifinals.
Kat Probst, Emily Bombard, Hannah Netto and Jennah Netto were each named to the Section 3 Class C All-Star team. Beaver River’s Brenna Mast and Kennedy Becker, as well as Thousand Islands goalie Delaney Wiley also were named to the Class C team.
IHC’s loss was the first in 17 games since losing to defending state champion Ausable Valley of Section 7, 3-2, on Sept. 10, in which the Patriots broke a 2-2 tie in the final 30 seconds to edge the Cavaliers.
Sauquoit Valley used its trademark speed and pressure that unsettled Beaver River in Tuesday’s 3-0 semifinal win at Copenhagen. The Indians rotated in players in consistently without having a drop off in talent.
After shaking off the slow start, IHC got some chances. However, it wasn’t able to find the net and cut into the Indians’ advantage. Sauquiot Valley also used its underrated defense to make life difficult for the Cavaliers offense.
IHC had some chances in the 53rd minute, but two opportunities went wide.
Kalil had a one-on-one opportunity on Cooney in the 57th, but her shot hit the side of the net.
Both teams had other chances, but it was a scoreless second half.
The match was the final one for some of the Cavaliers’ top players in Probst, Bombard, the Nettos and Cooney. However, there is plenty of young firepower remaining for IHC.
