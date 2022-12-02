WATERTOWN — Immaculate Heart Central senior Kat Probst was already a prolific goal-scorer before her senior season. This year she cemented herself as one of the best all-around players in the area.
The Cavaliers standout made the move from striker to midfielder in her final season and it paid off. Probst netted 35 goals and nine assists to power IHC to an 18-2 overall record and an appearance in the Section 3 Class C final. For that performance, Kat Probst is the Times All-North Frontier League Most Valuable Player for the second straight season.
Longtime IHC head coach Kurt Robbins made the switch so Probst could be more involved in the game. She was able to help her teammates get in the game more and earn them scoring opportunities despite facing multiple defenders on numerous occasions.
“She was getting double- and triple-teamed all over the place, but they still couldn’t knock her off the ball,” Robbins said. “There were times I thought she’d go down in the box for a penalty, but she kept on her feet mostly.”
Probst added some strength training to her workout regimen and that helped her check off some big milestone. She eclipsed the 100-goal mark late in the season and was able guide IHC to sweeps of two of the team’s longtime rivals.
“Beating Watertown and Lowville twice and getting to 100 goals was pretty awesome,” Probst said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished this season.”
She also talked about one more element that was involved in the switch. Probst had to cover a little more ground and get involved more on the defensive end late in games.
“There was a lot more running,” Probst quipped.
Probst gravitated to another Times All-North MVP, a former Cavaliers star and three-time winner, Kaitlyn (Robbins) Backus. The former IHC standout is an assistant coach on her father’s staff and Probst credits her for being instrumental to her development.
“She was so helpful to me,” Probst said. “She always told me to take a deep breath and fake it until I make it.”
Robbins also believes that Probst and his daughter connected due to their similar career paths. Both players were team leaders that handled the pressure of being one of the top playmakers on their team.
“They both made the shift from striker to midfield and she helped Kat understand the switch,” Robbins said. “Kaitlyn was on those teams the last two years where she had to take control of the game and she helped relay that to Kat.”
Despite a rash of injuries that saw players like striker Kailey Montgomery miss a portion of the season, IHC still managed to reach the sectional final where it lost to state runner-up Sauquoit Valley. Probst loved seeing the younger players on the team mature late in the season.
“The younger players did amazing,” Probst said. “It was great to see players like Stacia Barber and Julianna Delaney step up because they deserved their playing time.”
Probst will head to the University of Rochester to play in the fall with a top program. The Yellowjackets went 7-4-5 this season, but have made NCAA Division III tournament appearances in the past with the last one in 2018. Robbins said that Probst should flourish in the fall.
“I think she is going to do excellent at the collegiate level,” Robbins said. “I think it’s going to be a seamless transition because she can play multiple positions.”
Probst said she’s excited to test herself in college, but has plans beyond soccer. She is going to Rochester for her pre-med in Biology with the hopes of making a difference and has been involved with Emergency Medial Services in her hometown of Plessis.
“I want to be a surgeon in the military,” Probst said.
Probst and the rest of the Cavalier senior class depart with a sectional semifinal and sectional final appearance. Robbins appreciates the time and effort his group of veteran players made and their contributions to the program.
“Every one of those girls was good academically and athletically,” Robbins said. “I’ll miss them all terribly because they were such great kids.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.