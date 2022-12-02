WATERTOWN — Immaculate Heart Central senior Kat Probst was already a prolific goal-scorer before her senior season. This year she cemented herself as one of the best all-around players in the area.

The Cavaliers standout made the move from striker to midfielder in her final season and it paid off. Probst netted 35 goals and nine assists to power IHC to an 18-2 overall record and an appearance in the Section 3 Class C final. For that performance, Kat Probst is the Times All-North Frontier League Most Valuable Player for the second straight season.

Dan covers hockey, wrestling, track and field, tennis, volleyball and golf.

