High school girls swimming
ITHACA — Beaver River senior Emma Dicob finished 33rd in the diving competition at the NYSPHSAA girls swimming championships Friday at Ithaca College.
Dicob completed five dives for a score of 183.5, but only the top 24 make it to the second round. It was Dicob’s second time at the state meet.
The St. Lawrence Central 200-yard medley relay of Berkleigh Bordeleau, Ella Bellinger, McKenna Bowles and Erin Lantry finished 25th to qualify for today’s finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.