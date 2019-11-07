High school girls swimming
SYRACUSE — Beaver River sophomore Emma Dicob placed seventh in the Section 3 Diving Championships on Thursday at the Nottingham High School
Dicob, who already qualified for the state meet, racked up an 11-dive score of 354.00 to move onto Sunday’s state qualifier. Indian River senior Brenlee Dingman, Carthage junior Annabelle Workman and sophomore Kadince Bach also reached Sunday’s state qualifier, which will also be at Nottingham on Saturday.
Madeline Thorne of Cicero-North Syracuse won the event.
