ADAMS — South Jefferson swimmer Ava Burns is only a sophomore, but she has a wealth of experience.
The Spartans’ top distance swimmer has been on the team since seventh grade, but is one of the veteran swimmers on a young squad. South Jeff starts its season at 5 today when it hosts Frontier League “A” Division rival Indian River.
Burns won the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle races during last season’s league championships at Watertown High School. The sophomore credits her effort with making her a solid distance swimmer.
“I definitely try as hard as I can in practice and my friends push me to get better,” Burns said. “I set goals for myself and try to reach them.”
She continues the tradition of solid distance performers at the school like Anna Docteur was in 2015 and 2016. Like Docteur, being strong in long races like the 500 free wasn’t always easy at the start.
“It (swimming long distances) was awful at first, but I got used to it,” said Burns, who also won the 500 free as a seventh-grader in 2019. “I was a short-distance racer, but getting into the longer distances was the hardest part.”
However, Burns shaved vital seconds off her time since debuting three seasons ago. One of the major items she’s worked on is her turns — quite numerous in a 500-yard race.
“In the 500 there’s 19 flip turns and if you take a second off each turn, that’s 19 seconds,” South Jefferson coach Pat Conners said.
She’s also been able to pace herself in long-distance races. It’s a key strategy to have a game plan going into longer swims.
“Whatever long distance race I have, I have to have a pace set,” Burns said. “In the IM you don’t go all out in the butterfly because you have 150 yards left.”
Burns isn’t just limited to being a distance swimmer, as she can be placed anywhere in the Spartans’ lineup. That versatility gives Conners options when setting his swimming order.
“We have a few swimmers that we can use at different strokes,” Conners said. “It’s nice to have some flexibility with where we can put them in different events.”
The Spartans do have a younger team after losing talented swimmers like Emma Purvis, Julia Garvin, Laura Zehr and Carley Hughes to graduation. South Jeff does have all-stars like Burns, Aurora Jarvie and Eliza Nicol to rely on and help the younger performers.
“The girls we have are new and I’ve been helping with bonding and any (swimming) stroke work,” said Burns, who set a league-meet record last season in the 400 free relay of 3:57.55 with Purvis, Hughes and Jarvie.
Burns is confident that South Jeff can contend. Perennial contenders like Watertown and Lowville should be the top teams in the “A” and “B” divisions, respectively. Burns and the rest of her team do like the challenge of taking on the talented Cyclones that have won 118 league meets in a row that also includes 11 straight league titles.
“I know just about every one of those Watertown swimmers, so it’s definitely weird going against them,” Burns said.
Conners is confident that Burns can make a splash in the Section 3 meet at the end of the season. Burns finished fourth in the Class B 200 IM and was part of the Spartans’ fourth-place 200 free relay.
“I think she can legitimately has a chance of winning a title in Class B,” Conners said. “I know she has that same goal, as she was on the podium last year.”
FRONTIER LEAGUE
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: Watertown is still the team to beat with its 118-meet winning streak. Juniors Mallory Peters and Jasmine Ferguson have been solid for past few seasons. South Jefferson is a younger team, but still has talented swimmers like Ava Burns, Eliza Nicol and Aurora Jarvie. Carthage is looking to be in the mix in the division and returns the talented Samantha Carter for her senior season. Indian River brings back diver Cadence Muchnikoff and junior Victoria Noone.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Mark Phillips
2021 record: 3-8 overall
Swimmers to watch: Samantha Carter, Bre Fuller.
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Alan Baker
2021 record: 2-7
Swimmers to watch: Cadence Muchnikoff, Victoria Noone
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Pat Conners
2021 record: 7-2-1
Swimmers to watch: Ava Burns, Elza Nicol, Aurora Jarvie.
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Lori Peters
2021 record: 10-0
Swimmers to watch: Jasmine Ferguson, Mallory Peters, Lillian Johnson, Adelaide Weir.
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: A deep Lowville squad seems to be the favorite to win the division again. Delaney Bergen, Olivia King and Shelby Law will be senior leaders for the Red Raiders. Thousand Islands does hope to keep pace in the division. Veterans like Kelsey Flora, Franchesca Cartaya and Marena Grenier will help the Vikings’ cause. South Lewis seems ready to build off last season. The Falcons boast key swimmers like Jade Dolan, Abigail Litts and Kelcey Hosmer. Beaver River loses two-time state diving competitor Emma Dicob to graduation, but does return some solid swimmers. Ava Pelo, Maddy Wolff and others will be key for the Beavers.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Anne Davis
2021 record: 3-7
Swimmers to watch: Ava Pelo, Maddy Wolff.
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Noelle Haney
2021 record: 8-1-1
Swimmers to watch: Delaney Bergen, Olivia King, Shelby Law.
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Neil Austin
2021 record: 0-11, 0-10
Swimmers to watch: Jade Dolan, Abigail Litts, Kelcey Hosmer.
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Jon Benner
2021 record: 6-4
Swimmers to watch: Kelsey Flora, Franchesca Cartaya, Marena Grenier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.