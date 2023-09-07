WATERTOWN — The Watertown girls swimming team has returned to Section 3 Class B, right where it had competed for years until a visit to Class A last season.

The Cyclones feature seven seniors, a few who have been on the team for five or six years. They also boast some talented junior high swimmers, who are already veterans. Many of the swimmers know each other, regardless of grade or experience on the varsity team, through years of participating in YMCA Blue Sharks.

