WATERTOWN — The Watertown girls swimming team has returned to Section 3 Class B, right where it had competed for years until a visit to Class A last season.
The Cyclones feature seven seniors, a few who have been on the team for five or six years. They also boast some talented junior high swimmers, who are already veterans. Many of the swimmers know each other, regardless of grade or experience on the varsity team, through years of participating in YMCA Blue Sharks.
Then there is the coach, Lori Peters, who begins today her 30th season of Frontier League competition with the Cyclones.
You could say Watertown is in familiar waters and maybe even get a chuckle.
Watertown, with its experience and its depth — always its depth — is a significant favorite in the league as it starts competition today with a home match against South Jefferson. The Cyclones, whose league meet streak is now 128 straight wins, display another diverse squad with multiple swimmers who can be slotted into a variety of races, depending on the competition, the other swimmers on the team, or even how the swimmer is feeling that day.
“It helps a lot when you know you have people behind you,” said senior Mallory Peters, the coach’s daughter. “Let’s say if you’re not able to go or you have a bad race, it takes stress off you because you know you have your teammates there to help you, because everybody matters in the event.”
Mallory Peters is entering her sixth season on varsity, the same number of years her older brother, Brooke, swam for Watertown. Senior Jasmine Ferguson, whose younger daughter Madison is on the team, is also in her sixth season. Senior Lillian Johnson is in her fifth year as is senior Olivia Urf, whose older sister Julia was once a captain for Watertown.
At the opposite spectrum, but also with ability to spare, are eighth graders Molly Dickinson and Lily Johnson. They each are entering their second year on varsity and are reliable players on a 24-person squad.
“I think probably because they have been swimming since such a young age,” said Coach Peters of the eighth-grade pair’s impact. “Lily, her older sister Eloise Johnson, swam, too. I think swimming is in their blood. ... And same thing for Molly and her sister (freshman) Marra, and her older brother, M.J., was a swimmer on the boys team. So I think coming from a household where the family was invested in a sport that you could do together helps. And honestly, they work hard, and, yes, they’re gifted but that only goes so far. They’ll have to work harder than what they have in the past.”
On Tuesday, the team’s “quote of the day” hung on the wall at one end of the pool. It said: “Growth happens when you leave your comfort zone.”
It serves more as a reminder than an instruction because many of the swimmers are prepared to take on a race that isn’t their typical one. Mallory Peters dedicates herself to the 50- and 100-yard freestyle sprints, and the 200 freestyle “has my heart,” she said. But she has raced in the 100 backstroke. Jasmine Ferguson shines in the 100 butterfly and is gearing for a state spot in the race, but she can slip into a sprinting event with ease.
“The dynamics change with what seniors graduated and what events they were in and now I have to fill the gaps with those,” coach Peters said. “... We’ll have meets where I rotate girls and put them in different disciplines. One of the running jokes is that ‘Coach Peters will put everybody in the 500 at least once.’”
Versatility also contributes to the deep roster for the Cyclones, who like to see each swimmer as an equal, whether they are 12 or 18.
“Even with modified kids who come up you don’t realize how talented they are and how much they help us, even with the seniors who left,” Mallory Peters said. “When we have seniors that graduate, I love how our team has depth and you can move anybody around to fill in those spots, and that’s really important to us. We see it every day with these girls, and we know all the potential that they have.”
The Cyclones are beginning to work on qualifying a 200 freestyle relay to states, which is a team-wide goal for even those who aren’t candidates for the relay.
“I know about the state goal, I want it for us,” said Lillian Johnson, a dedicated 100 butterfly swimmer who is always finding new elements to work on in her event. “I think it’s a good booster for upcoming swimmers.”
Watertown returns to Class B for the season after a year in Class A and will focus on the top-flight schools in the class, Jamesville-DeWitt, New Hartford and Syracuse CBA. The Cyclones are hoping to turn that trio into a foursome again this year.
The state meet is scheduled for the Webster Aquatic Center in suburban Rochester. Watertown will participate in the Lady Yeti swimming Invitational on Sept. 30, which is also at the Webster pool.
“How awesome would it be to get my girls there, have them swim there, have them see it, feel it?” Coach Peters said of the state site. “And hopefully that (invitational) inspires them to want to push to come back and swim at the state meet there.”
Coach Peters has guided the team since 1994, beginning her tenure as a 22-year-old. She said she coached 18 years before Brooke was on the team. Brooke swam for six years and now Mallory has matched it, wrapping up her final year this season.
“People are asking me, ‘Are you done after this year?’ No, I’m not done. I love it too much,” Coach Peters said. “And I’m still teaching. We get new girls every years. I’ve coached many of the Blue Sharks, so I’ve seen them come up through. I enjoy coaching, not just for the sport but just about life. I hope to be a mentor for the girls and be part of what this swim family is all about, building new friendships, the girls build new friendships, and they learn to cheer and respect one another.”
Last spring Peters was nominated for a state teaching award and won as the New York State Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance honored as the Aquatics Teacher of the Year.
“We’re very fortunate in the Watertown City School District to have two pools. Some don’t even have any,” Peters said.
Coach Peters, like many of her swimmers, came from a swim family. Her parents did not swim, but one of her brothers had asthma and the doctor recommended that he swim.
“So my parents enrolled us in our local YMCA, not in this area, and that’s how we got into swimming,” she said. “My parents became swim officials, and both my brothers and I, we all swam competitively, we went to college and we swam, we all coached. And now in some form or fashion we’re either a swim coach or a PE teacher or aquatics director. Water’s just kind of grown with us. It’s always been a part of us.”
The coach paused, and then added, looking out at the pool and the swimmers, “I don’t know what to say. This is my home.”
