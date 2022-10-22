PHILADELPHIA — The Watertown High School girls swimming team stretched its Frontier League meet winning streak to an even dozen Saturday.
The Cyclones, who have won every league meet since 2010, celebrated its 12th straight championship in dominating fashion at the Indian River Central School pool.
Mallory Peters was the only double individual winner in the meet, swimming to victory in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle to contribute to Watertown’s 577 total points. Lowville followed in second with 322 and South Jefferson was third with 291.
Peters also anchored the Cyclones’ 400 freestyle relay, which also included Jasmine Ferguson, Molly Dickinson and Adelaide Weir, in a record-setting time of 3 minutes, 55.76 seconds. The finish broke the meet and pool marks.
Ferguson added a victory in the 100 butterfly for WHS, and teammate Lily Johnson captured the 100 breaststroke.
The Cyclones’ depth demonstrated itself again as, aside from the first-place finishers, WHS also picked up second place in all but two races.
Shelby Law highlighted second-place Lowville with her triumph in the 100 backstroke and contributed to the Red Raiders’ win in the 200 free relay, which included Olivia King, Charlee Pike and Corinne Haney.
Ava Burns and Aurora Jarvie each won an individual race and appeared on third-place South Jefferson’s victorious 200 medley relay. Burns took the victory in the 200 individual medley. Jarvie raced to the win in the 50 free. Rory Bunker and Eliza Nicol also appeared on the Spartans’ winning relay.
Jayden Turck delivered a victory for fourth-place Beaver River by claiming the 500 freestyle.
Beaver River finished with 219 points, followed by fifth-place Thousand Islands (186), meet host Indian River (156), South Lewis (140) and Carthage (139).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.