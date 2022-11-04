SYRACUSE — Watertown High School junior Jasmine Ferguson claimed two third-place finishes at the Section 3 state qualifying meet Friday night at Nottingham High School.
Ferguson turned in a time of 1 minute, 1.26 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly and teamed with Molly Dickinson, Adelaide Weird and Mallory Peters in the 200 freestyle relay with a mark of 1:41.13.
