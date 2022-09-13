The Indian River girls tennis team has struck an almost perfect balance in the last two seasons.
The Warriors are off to another brilliant start to the Frontier League season and look poised to give a strong defense of their “A” Division crown. Indian River won all 10 of its league matches last season and made the Section 3 Class B quarterfinals before losing to New Hartford.
The Warriors bring back their top three singles players from last year’s 2021 campaign. JayLynn Robinson, who is one of the three team captains, is in her second season as the first singles spot and has been tough to beat. She was pivotal in Indian River’s big win over South Jefferson’s first singles player Ruby LaClair, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, on Sept. 9.
“She was the decider in that match and everyone was watching her,” Indian River coach Alyssa Sidmore said. “The other members of the team all really look up to her.”
Not to be outdone, the Warriors’ doubles teams have been strong as well. Junior Ravan Marsell came into last season never having played competitive tennis, but took to the sport quickly. She formed a strong partnership last season with Bella Davis, who went back to play soccer. However, Marsell has been solid with Kelsey Plath in the early season.
The second doubles team of Kendra Marshall and Tristen Narrow has also been strong. Both Marshall and Narrow are fourth-year players that also serve as team captains. The doubles teams are both competitive and don’t hold back in practice.
“We’re lucky we have two strong doubles teams,” Sidmore said. “They compete hard in practice.”
Sidmore credits Marsell’s athletic ability with making her a quick study to tennis. Marsell is a standout in both girls basketball, where she’s the point guard, and on the girls lacrosse team.
“Ravan is really athletic and she can pick up any sport quickly,” Sidmore said.
Indian River edged South Jefferson last season to take the title and the two teams are showing they may be battling all this season. The Warriors know that topping the Spartans will be vital in repeating. Frontier League “B” Division leader Lowville also will provide a stiff test for Indian River.
“We look to focus on things week-to-week,” Sidmore said. “We have the league tournament coming up and we’ll see South Jeff and Carthage a lot.”
The Warriors are also trying to win another “A” Division tournament title like last season. Indian River edged South Jefferson by one point to wrap up the league title. This year’s league tournament will take place Sept. 24 at Watertown High School.
Sidmore is hoping that the program’s regular season success translates over to the Section 3 team and individual tournaments. Indian River did earn a sectional victory over rival Carthage before losing in the next round. The Warriors players are chasing both team and individual goals this season.
“We’ll do the best we can because a lot of those Syracuse-area teams having been playing since they were five or six years old,” Sidmore said. “It’s a challenge, but I tell them to keep battling until the end.”
Team sectionals start in early October and individual tournaments run from Oct. 10-12 at Utica Tennis Center.
