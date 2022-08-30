The Frontier League girls tennis season starts today with teams looking to get a season’s worth of league action in over a month’s time.
Three matches kick off the fall sports calendar for Jefferson and Lewis County schools. Both Indian River in the “A” Division and Lowville in the “B” Division look to repeat as divisional champions.
The Warriors bring back eight players and have eight new players from the “A” Division-winning squad. Indian River (11-1 overall and 10-0 in the league last season) has all three of its singles players returning and two of its doubles players.
“We are looking forward to another great season,” Indian River coach Alyssa Sidmore said. “Our returners have been working hard to continue to be successful and help out their new teammates.”
Indian River also won the “A” Division playoff title last season.
South Jefferson just missed out on the league title, but also returns all three of its top singles players. There’s also plenty of new faces for the Spartans squad.
“I think we will see the veteran players do well throughout the season and the new players have a lot of potential,” South Jefferson head coach Sarah Morris said.
Carthage reached sectional play last season, but fell to Indian River in the first round of the Section 3 Class B tournament. The Comets return first singles player Gia Doldo to the lineup.
“Our upcoming season looks bright and (we) hope to be competitive in the Frontier League, as well as sectional play,” Carthage coach Erin Hickey said.
Watertown is looking to improve after a 2-8 season. The Cyclones start the season at 4 p.m. today against Indian River.
In the “B” Division, Lowville also returned a good number of players from its division-winning squad. Anna Exford (second singles) and Rubi Zabielowicz (third singles) return to the lineup as well as doubles players Annabella LaPuma, Hannah Moshier and Phoebe Jennings for the Red Raiders, who also won the “B” Division playoff title.
Immaculate Heart Central brings back the one Frontier League player that reached the Section 3 state qualifier in Samantha Booth, who reached the semifinals in the Division IV tournament.
Copenhagen returns after a one-year hiatus due to low numbers and will play in the “B” Division. The Golden Knights have a small roster with seven players, but are ready to compete. It will the team’s first full Frontier League season since fall of 2019, where they went 10-0 during league play.
General Brown and Beaver River are looking to improve on their respective seasons. The Lions went 3-7 while the Beavers were 2-8 last season.
“We are a relatively new team, so I’m not sure how winning our team will be, but my girls have been working hard to improve over the past week and a half,” Beaver River coach Rachael Moshier said.
A brief look at each squad:
FRONTIER LEAGUE
“A” DIVISION
Carthage Comets
Coach: Erin Hickey
2021 record: 4-7 overall; 4-6 Frontier League
Player to watch: Gia Doldo (Sr.).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Alyssa Sidmore
2021 record: 11-1, 10-0
Players to watch: Ravan Marsell, Reanna De Los Santos, Kendra Marshall, Zoe Yang
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Sarah Morris
2021 record: 10-2, 9-1
Players to watch: Lauren Bier, Ruby LaClair, Mia Mouaikel
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Brian Morrison
2021 record: 2-8
“B” DIVISION
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Rachel Moshier
2021 record: 2-8
Players to watch: Abby Eisel, Hailee Ferguson
Copenhagen Golden Knights
Coach: Juli Hebert
2021 record: Did not compete (2019 record 10-0)
General Brown Lions
Coach: Will Covey
2021 record: 3-7
Immaculate Heart Central Cavaliers
Coach: Rick Snow
2021 record: 4-6
Player to watch: Samantha Booth
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Jim Rhodes
2021 record: 6-5, 6-4
Players to watch: Anna Exford, Annabella LaPuma, Hannah Moshier, Phoebe Jennings, Rubi Zabielowicz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.