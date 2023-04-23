CARTHAGE — The Carthage golf team will get a chance to tee it up for the first time in nearly two decades.
The Comets will field a team for the first time in more than 12 years when it hosts LaFargeville and South Lewis in a three-way Frontier League match, slated for 4:30 p.m. Monday at Carlowden Country Club. It will the Comets’ first match since 2010 after the program was cut prior to the 2011 season due to budget restrictions.
The Comets golfers are excited to be part of the program’s return.
“Mr. (Seth) Markley asked me while I was taking my Regents,” senior Jack Purrington said of the team’s coach. “He wanted me to play since there was (a team) coming and I’ve been playing for a few years.”
There’s been some interest in the golf program over the last couple of years, but things really took off this before this season. Comets coach Seth Markley was initially worried there would be barely enough players to field a team. However, Markley was overwhelmed by the number of students who came out and showed an interest in golf.
“One of my main concerns was making sure we had six golfers to field a team, so I put out announcements,” Markley said. “The sign-ups started to roll in and we got 26 at the start, but it went down to 19.”
The return of Carthage to the Frontier League ranks means its the second straight season a program has been resurrected. Indian River brought its team back after seven years away last year. Markley believes more teams taking up golf is a great thing.
“I grew up in the era of Tiger Woods and there was a huge push into golf,” Markley said, “It’s nice to see the sport make a comeback up here.”
Carthage and Indian River have enjoyed a storied rivalry in many sports and will get to extend that to the golf course now. Purrington, who also plays soccer and basketball, loves the fact that he can play some familiar faces in the spring season.
“It’s nice to play some of the kids in I’ve played in other sports,” Purrington said. “It’s not like we’re playing a bunch of different schools, so it’s nice to play against the same people.”
Much like Indian River, there will be a number of girls on the team. Many Frontier League teams have benefitted from girls playing on their teams to boost the roster. Watertown graduate Jillian Draper was the first Frontier League golfer to reach the state girls tournament after winning the Section 3 qualifier last year. There’s hope of an eventual Frontier League girls tournament or invitational in the coming seasons.
One of Carthage’s new golfers is sophomore Lexis Marler, who played golf in Wisconsin. She’ll be celebrating her birthday Monday by being part of Carthage seven starters.
“Playing in the match is going to be a little bit scary but fun,” Marler said.
“Seeing a lot of girls on the course make me feel like I’m not alone out there,” said Alexandria VanMeter, who was encouraged to play by assistant coach Anthony Angelo, also a Junior ROTC instructor and retired First Sergeant.
The Comets will play their home matches at Carlowden Country Club, which is regarded as one of the better ones in the area.
“I think it’s going to be different, but exciting,” VanMeter said of the season.
The Comets are also looking to make a big impression with the team.
“I think with a lot of practice, we can play pretty good,” Marler said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.