Indian River’s Kelsey Plath shows off her scorecard after qualifying for sectionals. Facebook photo

This year’s group of Frontier League girls golf representatives at the Section 3 tournament are hoping to open the door for the next generation.

Three FL golfers will tee off at today’s 18-hole Section 3 state qualifier at Kanon Valley Country Club in Oneida. Indian River senior Kelsey Plath, Immaculate Heart Central senior Skylar Barber. Lyme senior Malena Stevenson and Watertown sophomore Claire Draper will try to book their place in the state tournament slated for June 3-5 at the Edison Country Club in Rexford.

