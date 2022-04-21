Many are hoping the revival of the Indian River golf program is the first step in making the sport widely available for girls in the Frontier League.
The Warriors program is hitting the links for the first time since the end of the 2015 season. Low numbers had prevented them from fielding a team, but a renewed effort to return the sport to the athletic program has made a golf squad a reality again.
Julie Burgess, who coach the Indian River girls lacrosse program before stepping away to tend to her family, was asked by athletic director Bob Alexander to coach the newly reborn program. She was more than happy to take the job.
“I’m a golfer and Bob Alexander stopped me and asked me about coaching golf,” Burgess said. “We hadn’t had a team in a while, but he said he was working to make the team happen.”
Alexander then went to work getting enough players to create a team. The initial sign-ups yielded a couple of golfers, but he continued to recruit students.
“He kept promoting it, put up fliers around the school and kept asking people if they wanted to play golf,” Burgess said. “A lot of this spread via word of mouth.”
Patrick Loveland, a senior, had asked every season if the golf program was returning, but would get the same answer every year — no. However, this year was different and he couldn’t believe that the sport was returning in time for his final high school season.
“I was shocked at first,” Loveland said. “I’m very appreciative of what Mr. Alexander did to make this possible,”
Indian River’s team make up will be unique, compared to other Frontier League schools. Many league teams feature one or a handful of girls players mixed with the boys due to no formal girls teams in the league. However, the Warriors team of 11 players will be comprised of nine girls and two boys. The team’s composition is different, but Loveland is glad to see them get an opportunity.
“I’m friends with a few of the guys on the Islanders (Thousand Islands/Alexandria hockey team) and they were surprised on how the team was made up and that we haven’t had a team,” Loveland said. “But they were happy because they want to see the game grow.”
Freshman Reeonna Curnow came into the picture late, but is glad she signed up for the team. The sport has been part of her family and she gets to be a part of something that’s become a big part of her identity.
“I told my dad I joined the golf team and he was all excited,” Curnow said. “We always talk about golf now at the dinner table every night.”
Many of the female golfers began with little or no experience. Indian River might struggle at times against established FL programs like Watertown, South Jefferson and General Brown for a season or two.
However, the players aren’t short on enthusiasm.
“We did some outside work, but haven’t gotten out to a course yet,” Burgess said. “We know we’re going to have to take baby steps.”
Burgess and Alexander are taking a five-year approach when it comes to the program’s relauch. They do hope more boys will come out for the team, but the ultimate plan is for girls to have their own teams and tournaments. Section 3 does have state qualifying events for girls and the state runs a tournament. However, low numbers prevent a FL tournament for girls.
“I think (having girls league events) would be a great opportunity,” Curnow said. “There’s a lot of good teenage golfers and it would be great for them to get a chance.”
