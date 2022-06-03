Watertown High School senior Jillian Draper is hoping she’s the first of many Frontier League girls to go the state golf tournament.
Draper will be the first Frontier League golfer to play in the NYSPHSAA girls championships Sunday and Monday at McGregor Golf Links in Wilton, near Saratoga Springs. The Cyclones’ standout became the first league golfer to earn a spot in the girls tournament after winning the Section 3 championship May 24 at Kannon Valley Country Club in Oneida.
Girls golf has offered a state championship for individuals since 2006 and a team championship since 2018.
Draper shot an 86 to beat 98 other golfers and make league history, capturing the sectional state qualifier. Draper credits being able to putt and chip well as the reason she won.
“I was making a lot of putts and getting my chips in close so I could make a lot of putts,” said Draper, who finished 10th at the FL tournament with a 90 on Tuesday.
The achievement is a huge one considering Syracuse and Utica-area schools have dominated the qualifying spots. However, Cyclones coach Todd Heckman said that he’s not surprised Draper made the state tournament.
“She’s very straight off the tee, she’s has a very good short game and her course management is outstanding,” Heckman said.
Draper didn’t get a chance to compete in the state tournament prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. She finished third in last season’s Section 3 tournament and had planned to repeat that feat to qualify for this year’s state event.
“We expected to her to be in the top nine and qualify, but for her to win it is amazing,” Heckman said.
The FL has seen an uptick in girls participation in the last few years. Indian River’s team consisted mostly of girls — including nine of the 11 team members — and there’s hope of a league girls championship or at least an invitational. Draper looks forward to a tournament focusing on area girls golfers in the near future.
“It would be great to have a Frontier League girls tournament,” Draper said. “We get to play with a lot of girls in Syracuse that have girls teams and it would be great to have a tournament here.”
Heckman is glad to see more girls take up the sport and hopes more will come out to play for his Cyclones.
“Any time you can get more participation in the sport, the better,” Heckman said.
Golfing is a family affair for the Drapers as her younger sister, Claire, also plays for the team. Her father, Toby, was a golfer at SUNY Oswego and has participated in north country golf tournaments for decades, winning the Watertown City title in 2004 — five weeks after Jillian was born.
Her family is excited to see her reach the state tournament.
“Claire is so happy for her sister and wishes for the best,” Heckman said.
Draper will also be relying on her father for help in navigating the state course. Toby has played McGregor Golf Links, which hosts tournaments for nearby Skidmore College, and has been giving her knowledge for this weekend.
“He totally remembers the whole course and watched the fly-over and started giving me some tips,” Jillian Draper said.
She’ll get to play in a group with other sectional champions and is excited to test herself against some of the best in the state. Draper said she thinks that will make her raise her game.
“I played all right from the white tees and I should play pretty good from the reds,” she said.
