CARTHAGE — Kyan Combs scored five goals to spark Watertown’s boys lacrosse team to an 11-6 triumph over rival Carthage in a Frontier League game Thursday.
Nico Spaziani contributed two goals and an assist for the reigning league champion Cyclones, who improve to 3-0 in the season, all in the league.
Goalie Patrick Duah made nine saves for Watertown, which led 3-1 through one quarter and built a 7-3 advantage through the first half.
“We played very well tonight, it was a very clean game,” Watertown coach Brian Navarra said. “Kyan Combs was phenomenal on offense and Joe Girardi did a great job on (Carter) Kempney.”
Ashton Norton scored three goals, Marcus Hickey tallied a pair of goals and goalie Corey Decker made 15 saves for the Comets (2-2).
INDIAN RIVER 16, THOUSAND ISLANDS 5
Rowan Marsell supplied four goals and an assist and Riley Alexander contributed three goals and an assist as the Warriors defeated the Vikings in a Frontier League game in Clayton.
Riley Alexander totaled three goals and an assist, Ethan Petrus scored three goals, and Sean Loveland and Seth McMahon each tallied a pair of goals for Indian River (2-3, 2-1). Brady Lynch chipped in with a goal and three assists.
Nolan Doxtater totaled two goals and an assist for Thousand Islands (1-4, 0-3) and Owen Bismarck scored a pair of goals.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 10, LOWVILLE 2
Ethan Hopkins totaled 10 points, including scoring seven goals, to fuel the Spartans to a Frontier League victory over the Red Raiders in Lowville.
Jaan Brooks and Cobin O’Brien each contributed a goal and an assist for South Jefferson (2-2) against Lowville (1-3, 0-3).
SALMON RIVER 13, OFA 5
Kyden Burns scored five goals to lead Salmon River (1-0) past Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Ogdensburg.
Hawi Cook-Francis added three goals for the Shamrocks.
Dylan Irvine and Drew Costello both scored twice for the Blue Devils (1-2).
CANTON 14, MASSENA 3
Cade Chezum scored three goals and also made two saves as the Golden Bears (1-1, 1-0) defeated the Red Raiders in an NAC game in Massena.
Nolan Bombard also scored three goals for Canton, and Michael Schwartfigure and Oliver Johnson each scored two.
Trysen Sunday scored twice for Massena (1-2, 0-2).
PLATTSBURGH 7, POTSDAM 3
Alex Baxter scored twice for the Sandstoners (0-2) in an NAC loss in Potsdam.
Aiden Nye and Dominic Allen both scored twice for Plattsburgh (2-0).
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 18, GENERAL BROWN 1
Macy Shultz totaled eight points, including four goals, and and Jordyn Badalato generated three goals and four assists to propel the Spartans past the Lions in a Frontier League game in Dexter.
Savannah Hodges scored four goals, Madelyn Barney tallied three goals and Julia Garvin finished with two goals and two assists for South Jefferson (3-1, 3-0) against General Brown (1-2, 0-2). Karsyn Burnash chipped in with two goals and an assist for the Spartans.
WATERTOWN 13, INDIAN RIVER 10
Alex Macutek generated four goals and an assist to pace the Cyclones past the Warriors in a Frontier League game in Watertown.
Tatum Overton scored three goals and goalie Ava Virga made 11 saves to record the win for Watertown (3-1, 3-0).
Delaney Callahan contributed two goals and two assists for the Cyclones, Payten Vautrin chipped in with a goal and three assists and Sienna Virga finished with two goals and an assist.
Michaela Delles totaled eight points, including four goals, to lead Indian River (2-2, 1-2). Ravan Marsell chipped in with three goals and two assists and Isabella Davis tallied two goals and an assist.
IMMACULATE HEART 10, CARTHAGE 5
Hannah Netto scored three goals and Tori Ledoux and Abby Bombard each contributed two goals as the Cavaliers defeated the Comets in a Frontier League game in Carthage.
Goalie Piper Gonas made six saves to record the win for Immaculate Heart Central (1-3, 1-2).
Gracie Highers and Brooklynne Perrigo each scored two goals for Carthage (0-4, 0-2).
