WATERTOWN — Patrick Duah has faced a big challenge in his first year of playing varsity lacrosse, but he has embraced his role as a starting goalie.
A quick start and stout defensive play, backed by Duah, propelled Watertown’s boys lacrosse team to victory in its Section 3 playoff opener.
Jack Clough totaled five goals and an assist, and Duah made 13 saves as the Cyclones turned back Central Square with a 16-5 victory Saturday in a Class B quarterfinal on the Case Middle School turf.
Third-seeded Watertown improves to 13-4 and advances to play Fayetteville-Manlius in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Liverpool High School.
“I felt pretty good, I made a couple big saves,” Duah, a junior, said. “The game went well, the defense played really well. We talked, we communicated out there.”
Duah made nine of his saves in the first half, allowing only one goal as the Cyclones forged a 12-1 lead through the first half.
“The effort was great,” said Duah who took over as starting goalie with the graduation of Evan Richardson, who is attending the U.S. Military Academy in West Point. “We came out to begin the game and played really well.”
“Pat’s been phenomenal all year,” Navarra said of Duah. “This is only the third year he’s ever played goalie, and in my opinion he’s by far the best goalie in the league, and he’s just been phenomenal. Just saving the ball, clearing the ball, communicating with our defense. He’s been the leader back there for us.”
Freshman Jack Adams, another first-year varsity player, supplied three goals and two assists and was instrumental in Watertown’s strong start as he scored twice in the first half, as well as setting up a pair of goals.
“We got hot early, built a really big lead and just took it from there,” Adams said. “It’s good to be able to contribute like this.”
Said Clough of Adams: “Jack did great, starting out with two goals really started to move us, and that’s really what started our offense today.”
The Cyclones scored the first three goals of the game within the opening two minutes and 19 seconds, sparked by two goals from Adams and one from Clough.
After the Redhawks drew within 3-1 on a goal from Cian Shaughnessy, they were unable to convert on a man-up advantage, during which Duah made a key save.
Following a Kyan Combs goal, which was set up by Adams, Clough followed with a man-up goal and then closed the quarter with an unassisted tally for a 6-1 lead.
“It was a good turnaround for us,” Duah said of the sequence of man-up opportunities.
“Jack had some nice dodges early and shot the ball really well,” Navarra said of Adams. “He’s a tough kid.”
Mick O’Donnell followed with an unassisted goal 51 seconds into the second quarter and Watertown would then extend its scoring run to nine goals.
Central Square scored the first two goals of the second half, but Clough responded with an unassisted goal for a 13-2 lead through the third quarter.
O’Donnell chipped in with two goals and an assist for Watertown and Combs and Loftus each scored a pair of goals. Combs played his first full game after returning from a midseason injury.
“I was really pleased with how every one stepped up to play,” Clough said. “Most of us are all banged up and injured as Kyan just got back from his injuries. Just the way we kept persevering through our injuries and pushing to be our best every day. That’s really why we just came out on top here.”
Jeffrey Meyers contributed two goals and an assist to lead sixth-seeded Central Square (8-9) and Shaughnessy scored a pair of goals.
The Cyclones, who are led defensively by junior Joe Girardi, have now allowed only 119 goals in 17 games this season and are yielding an average of seven goals per game.
“We play aggressive and that’s all you can ask for,” Duah said.
Watertown moves on to the semifinals for the second consecutive season where it will face second-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius (5-11).
“This team, it starts with everybody.” Duah said. “The faceoffs, the defense is great, the offense is great, the communication, the coaches. We’re just all working as a team.”
Last year, the Cyclones reached the semifinal round, only to be defeated by familiar sectional foe East Syracuse-Minoa, 9-7.
“I feel like we always make it to the semis and we never finish,” Clough said. “Our goal is to finish this year. Getting a win there would be huge.”
“You know what, it seems to be where we get stuck is in the semis, that’s been our history,” Navarra said. “But we have nothing to lose, we’ve got a bunch of young kids that are determined. They work hard and they’re fearless.”
Players like Duah and Adams are experiencing postseason play for the first time at the varsity level.
“It feels great, we’re going to have a big opportunity Tuesday,” Duah said.
“This is a big win to keep advancing,” Adams said. “We’re making a run in sectionals, so it’s a very good thing.”
NEW HARTFORD 15, CARTHAGE 7
Dan Friedel totaled four goals and four assists and Mateo Ripa scored four goals as the third-seeded Spartans downed the sixth-seeded Comets in a Class C quarterfinal in New Hartford.
Sawyer Kramer scored three goals for New Hartford (13-3) and goalie Gabriel Cull made eight saves.
Lincoln Escudero generated three goals for Carthage (11-6), Carter Kempney contributed a goal and an assist and goalie Corey Decker finished with 13 saves.
WESTHILL 14, INDIAN RIVER 2
Luke Gilmartin scored five goals and assisted on another to spark second-seeded Westhill to victory over seventh-seeded Indian River in a Class C quarterfinal in Syracuse.
Emmett Starowicz contributed three goals and an assist for Westhill (13-2), which built a 10-0 lead through the first half before Indian River scored twice in the third quarter. Kyle Rosenberger added three goals and Kyle MacCaull recorded four assists.
Rowan Marsell scored both goals for Indian River (7-10) and goalie Ethan LaClair finished with nine saves.
CAZENOVIA 11, GENERAL BROWN 10
Brody Coleman generated five goals and three assists as the third-seeded Lakers edged the sixth-seeded Lions in a Class D quarterfinal in Cazenovia.
Forrest Ives totaled four goals and an assist for Cazenovia (10-7) and goalie Tucker Ives made eight saves to post the win.
Ethan McConnell scored four goals to pace General Brown (8-8) and goalie Luke Secreti made 13 saves. Sheamus Devine chipped in with two goals and an assist for the Lions, and Hayden Coney scored a pair of goals.
LAFAYETTE/ONONDAGA 18, SOUTH JEFFERSON 7
Jameson Bucktooth totaled seven points, including scoring four goals, to fuel the fourth-seeded Lancers past the fifth-seeded Spartans in a Class D semifinal in LaFayette.
Arrow Booth tallied three goals and three assists for LaFayette/Onondaga (8-8) and Christian DeJoseph generated three goals and an assist.
Ethan Hopkins scored three goals for South Jefferson (8-9), Isaac Quonce contributed a pair of goals and goalie Connor Leone finished with 11 saves.
