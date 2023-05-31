LIVERPOOL — Playing in their first sectional final in boys lacrosse in five years, Sheamus Devine and his General Brown teammates didn’t go down without a fight.
The Lions’ run through the Section 3 playoffs came to an end in a 16-11 loss to Marcellus in the Class D title game Wednesday at Liverpool High School.
Devine had a hand in nine of his team’s goals as he generated five goals and assisted on four others to pace fourth-seeded General Brown (11-7), which characteristically displayed plenty of toughness and grit throughout the game.
“This team has given everything all year,” Devine said. “With every rough patch we’ve gone through, we survived it. But this one definitely hurts.”
The Lions had reached the final by knocking off top-seeded Skaneateles, 10-9, last Friday.
“I feel like every game we that play against the big schools, we get kind of counted out and doubted before the game even starts,” General Brown coach Andrew Derouin said. “I would take this group against anybody.
“It stings because we know we could have played better,” General Brown senior Armondo Orcesi said.
Junior goalie Luke Secreti made 10 saves for General Brown, which was seeking the program’s first sectional title.
“I feel like we were just getting started,” Devine said. “We had several key players that were hurt that just got back and we really wanted to go further.”
Adam Rayfield totaled five goals and three assists as second-seeded Marcellus (16-3) prevailed to claim the school’s first Section 3 championship in boys lacrosse.
“This feels fantastic,” Marcellus coach Collin Donahue said. “But that’s a tough General Brown team over there, they’re a good team.”
The Lions, who forged a two-goal lead through the opening quarter, trailed by two goals at 9-7 through the first half.
General Brown later drew within one goal at 10-9 on a man-up goal from Julian St. Croix, but Marcellus answered with a goal each from Nick Rayfield and older brother Adam.
Devine then pulled the Lions to within 12-10 with a man-up goal with 11.6 seconds remaining in the quarter.
“We were there all the way through three (quarters) and midway through the fourth,” Derouin said. “And we just ran out of gas. ... But I guess I don’t care who we play, we not going to give up.”
“I think we maybe got ahead ourselves a little bit and could have made some better decisions in the flow of the game,” Devine said of the second half.
“They just made some plays and we didn’t,” Orcesi said. “They played a good game, they capitalized when we made mistakes.”
Marcellus scored the first six goals of the final period to pull away, including two tallies from Nick Rayfield.
“We knew they were going to slow it down toward the end,” Derouin said of Marcellus. “We scouted them quite a bit and they did the same thing against LaFayette last week. And we forced a couple things down here and we did get the ball, we were kind of panicking a little bit and forced some passes that we don’t normally make, and we were only down by two when we started doing that.
“I think it could have been different if we relaxed a little bit, but I can’t fault them.”
Earlier, General Brown had generated a 6-1 run to build a 6-4 lead through the first quarter.
Marcellus answered with a three-goal surge to lead 7-6 before Luke Dupee scored a long-range goal to pull the Lions even with 6:10 left in the first half. But the Mustangs struck with back-to-back goals from Henry Lawrence and Chris Doshna in the final minute of the half to take the lead for good.
Doshna finished with four goals and two assists for the Mustangs and Nick Rayfield finished with four goals and an assist.
Also for Marcellus, junior goalie Quenten Polkowski made nine saves.
“They were good, they deserved to win, they’re a good team,” Devine said of Marcellus. “They’re a tough team.”
General Brown played in its third Section 3 final in boys lacrosse, with its last appearance coming in 2018, when it was defeated by Christian Brothers Academy.
“Their work ethic in practice is like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Derouin, in his second year coaching the team, said. “We’ve got great leaders and a lot of young kids looking up to them. I mean this didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but nobody but us expected us to be here. We knew we could make it here and I’m proud of them.”
Carter Hunt contributed two goals and two assists for General Brown, and Dupee finished with two goals and an assist. “It’s been great, nobody expected us to go this far this season right from the beginning,” Orcesi said. “You have to give credit to all the guys, especially the underclassmen that stepped up. Nobody had to say anything, we just took it upon ourselves took it from there.”
Marcellus advances to play Ogdensburg Free Academy in a state regional final at 3 p.m. Saturday at West Genesee High School.
“It’s the first time we ever won it before and these guys just got hot at the right time,” Donahue said. “We’ve had a couple of really good weeks of practice and they’ve been coming together. They’ve been working the ball offensively and the defense has been communicating and we’re just clicking on all cylinders.”
