CARTHAGE — Carter Kempney scored six goals to pace Carthage’s boys lacrosse team to a 9-7 victory over Penn Yan on Saturday in a nonleague game.
Goalie Corey Decker made eight saves to secure the win for the Comets.
Josh Bigelow tallied a pair of goals for Carthage (3-2 overall), which led 4-1 at halftime and 6-3 heading into the fourth quarter.
SKANEATELES 8, SOUTH JEFFERSON 2
Grayson Brunelle totaled two goals and two assists as the Lakers topped the Spartans in a nonleague game in Adams.
Colin Morrissey contributed two goals and an assist, Sean Kerwick scored a pair of goals and goalie Luke Renaud made 16 saves for Skaneateles (3-1).
Goalie Connor Leone finished with 10 saves for South Jefferson (2-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 13, PLATTSBURGH 1
Jayden Ashley finished with seven goals and three assists for the Larries in a Northern Athletic Conference win over the Hornets (2-1) in Brasher Falls.
Zach Strauser and Connor Foster both scored twice for the Larries (3-1, 2-0).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CANTON 15, OFA 3
Megan Martin led the Golden Bears (1-1, 1-0) with four goals in an NAC win over the Blue Devils in Ogdensburg.
Vivian Coburn and Haley Stevenson each scored three goals for Canton.
Abby Guasconi scored twice for OFA (0-2).
SALMON RIVER 16, POTSDAM 3
Wynter Jock scored five goals to send Salmon River past Potsdam (1-1) in an NAC game in Potsdam.
Joryan Adams scored four goals for Salmon River (1-0).
Emma Fields scored a goal and assisted on two for Potsdam.
CARTHAGE 11, OSWEGO 9
Freshman Isabelle Wormwood scored five goals as the Comets recorded their first win of the season with a nonleague victory over the Buccaneers in Carthage.
Gracie Highers totaled three goals and two assists for Carthage (1-4), which outscored Oswego, 6-4 in the second half to prevail, and Brooklynne Perrigo scored three goals.
Kylie Fritton scored six goals to pace Oswego (1-2).
