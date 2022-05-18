On the strength of another dominant Frontier League season, as well as bolstered by yet another challenging nonleague schedule, South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team has been selected as the top seed for the Section 3 playoffs.
The Spartans, who have forged a 15-1 record this season, are seeded No. 1 in the Class D field as sectional pairings for both girls and boys lacrosse were released Wednesday night.
Watertown’s boys team, which won the Frontier League championship, is seeded third in the Class B tournament field.
SPARTANS RECEIVE TOP BILLING
South Jefferson will host Jordan-Elbridge (5-11) in a quarterfinal Tuesday at a time to be announced.
It marks the second time in the past four seasons that the Spartans have garnered a No. 1 seeding in a sectional tournament.
South Jefferson went a perfect 10-0 in Frontier League play this season to claim its fifth consecutive league title.
The Spartans have also won nonleague games against Cicero-North Syracuse, Ithaca, Canandaigua, Liverpool and IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Their only setback this season was a 7-6 loss to West Genesee, which is the No. 1 seed in the Class A playoffs.
South Jefferson was also the No. 1 seed in the Section 3 tournament in 2018 when they won its first sectional title en route to reaching the state semifinals for the first time in program history. After defeating Skaneateles, 12-5, to claim the championship, the Spartans were seeded second in the postseason in 2019 and edged by the Lakers, 11-10, in the Section 3 final.
Last year as the second seed in the sectional playoffs, the Spartans reached the semifinals, where they were defeated by third-seeded Westhill, 15-8.
Also in Class D, General Brown (3-10) is seeded seventh and will play at second-seeded Skaneateles (13-3) in a quarterfinal, also on Tuesday at a time to be announced.
Watertown (11-5), which finished second in the league with an 8-2 record, is seeded fourth in the Class B field.
The Cyclones will host fifth-seeded Central Square (11-4) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner advancing to play West Genesee in a semifinal next Thursday at Christian Brothers Academy.
Indian River (11-4), on the strength of finishing in third place in the league with a 6-4 showing, is seeded fourth in the Class C field, while Carthage (7-9) is seeded sixth.
The Warriors will host fifth-seeded Chittenango (8-8) in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday with the winner advancing to face either top-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt or eighth-seeded New Hartford in a semifinal next Thursday at Central Square.
The Comets will play at third-seeded Fulton (10-6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner moving on to face either second-seeded Homer or seventh-seeded Whitesboro in a semifinal, also next Thursday at Central Square.
CYCLONES LEAD FL BOYS
Watertown (12-4), which won the Frontier League for the third consecutive season, garners the No. 3 seed in the Class B field.
The Cyclones, which finished a 10-0 in the league this season, will host sixth-seeded Central Square (8-8) in a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Saturday on the Case Middle School turf field.
“We are excited for this opportunity and are looking forward to start this second season where anything can happen,” Watertown coach Brian Navarra said.
The winner will move on to play second-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius (5-11) in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Liverpool.
“There are some really good teams in Class B,” Navarra said. “I’m hoping our kids will embrace the challenge and you never know what can happen.”
Top-seeded West Genesee (10-6) will play either fifth-seeded Auburn (11-5) or fourth-seeded East Syracuse Minoa in the other semifinal on Tuesday.
In the Class C field, Carthage (11-5) is seeded sixth and Indian River (7-9) is seeded seventh.
The Comets, who finished second in the league with a 9-3 record, will play at third-seeded New Hartford (12-3) in a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Warriors, who finished in fifth place in the league at 6-6, will play at No. 2-seeded Westhill (12-2), also in a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The winner of these two quarterfinals will meet in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Square.
South Jefferson (8-8) has garnered the No. 5 seed in the Class D field while General Brown (8-7) is seeded sixth.
The Spartans will play at No. 4 LaFayette/Onondaga in a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the winner moving on to a semifinal to play either top-seeded Skaneateles or eighth-seeded Holland Patent on Tuesday at East Syracuse-Minoa.
The Lions will play at third-seeded Cazenovia at noon on Saturday, with the winner to face either second-seeded Marcellus or seventh-seeded in a semifinal, also on Tuesday at ES-M.
South Jefferson and General Brown each finished with a 7-5 record in the Frontier League, with the Spartans winning both meetings in the regular season to secure third place.
