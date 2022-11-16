Paisley Cook, right, plays for Salmon River’s girls lacrosse team during a game against Canton in 2021. Cook now attends South Jefferson and has signed on to play at Division I University of Albany. Malone Telegram photo

Three student athletes from South Jefferson made their college choices official Wednesday night as they look to move on to the next level.

Paisley Cook, Madelyn Barney and Reese Widrick — all seniors — signed their collegiate letters of intent at a ceremony at the school’s auditorium.

