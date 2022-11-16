Three student athletes from South Jefferson made their college choices official Wednesday night as they look to move on to the next level.
Paisley Cook, Madelyn Barney and Reese Widrick — all seniors — signed their collegiate letters of intent at a ceremony at the school’s auditorium.
“I’m super excited, I’m pumped,” Cook said of her decision.
The midfielder has signed with an NCAA Division I school as she will attend the University at Albany, which competes in the America East Conference.
“As soon as I went to visit Albany and I stepped on the campus, I knew I wanted it to be my home so that really made the choice really easy,” Cook said.
Meanwhile, Barney and Widrick signed on with a pair of Division II schools, Le Moyne College and Mercyhurst University, respectively.
Cook has been a standout midfielder and draw specialist for her previous program at Salmon River.
“Paisley is a natural, something special for sure, she brings a multitude of ways to express the game in a traditional way that wows us,” South Jefferson coach Jen Williams said. “Paisley’s smoothness with her stick and slippery moves in and out of traffic leave many in awe watching her. Not only is she a very talented lacrosse player but she is a great teammate and role model for our program.
As a junior, Cook transferred last January to South Jefferson from Salmon River, where she previously played varsity lacrosse.
“I moved down here, I made the move from Salmon River due to my academics,” Cook said. “I was struggling during the COVID years and I decided that I needed to find something that would like benefit me, so I got the opportunity to live with a family member.”
Because of eligibility rules, Cook sat out this past season while at South Jefferson.
“That was definitely a tough one, physically and mentally,” Cook said. “It was definitely a challenge having to push myself even though I wasn’t playing, to go work out on my own times and do things that would better me without playing games.”
But Cook has had a chance to get to know her new teammates and she’s already played with some of them previously in club lacrosse.
“It wasn’t really hard transition, but it definitely was moving away from my family,” Cook said. “But I already knew a lot of girls here at South Jeff because I played lacrosse with them in the summer, so that made it a lot easier for me.”
Cook, as well as Barney, who plays both midfield and attack and Widrick, a defender, are looking forward to the senior season with South Jefferson next spring.
“For sure, I’m super excited, I’m really close with all of them,” Cook said of her South Jefferson teammates. “I play with the majority of the girls during club and a lot of them, we’re all best friends and we’re like family already.”
Salmon River has won three straight Section 10 titles, including two with Cook before she transferred.
“It was good, it’s just we’re still trying to grow the game, so that’s growing and I’m sure it will be much bigger in a couple years,” Cook said of Salmon River. “But the program is a good one.”
Cook and Barney will be joining some teammates at both Albany and Le Moyne who are former Spartans players.
Former South Jefferson standout Mia Buckingham is now a junior at Albany, while goalie Paige Crandall and defender Savannah Fish, both former standouts with the Spartans, are now seniors at Le Moyne.
“Paisley was noticed by Albany due to her natural ability and high level of skill in the game of lacrosse,” Williams said. “Paisley has numerous experiences with lacrosse at the national and international level that she has earned through her talent with lacrosse. Albany is getting a special young woman for sure.”
“She’s been a great, she’s been a huge support system for me,” Cook said of Williams.
Barney, who played in the midfield last year, totaled 34 goals, 23 assists, 11 draw controls and 21 forced turnovers last season for the Spartans.
“Madelyn plays midfield for us, she has played midfield and attack, on the draw and the circle and plays 110 yards,” Williams said of Barney. “Madelyn is someone a team will not forget, she is relentless. Madelyn can be a pest for the offense as a defender, she never gives up, plays like she is huge, gets knocked down 10 times and gets up every-time like it’s the first time.”
Williams said Barney plans to major in biology while playing lacrosse for Le Moyne.
“Madelyn is a mentally tough player who is very competitive and wants to win,” Williams said. “She has been patient in her roles the past few season. Le Moyne is perfect for Madelyn, close to home, great school and lacrosse is a big part of that colleges make up.”
Widrick, a defender, totaled two goals, an assist, eight draw controls and 11 forced turnovers last season.
“Reese is a defender for us who has worked her way to a leadership role not only on the defensive end but for the entire team,” Williams said. “Reese is a coaches dream in the sense that she is driven, coachable, sets an example through her work ethic and drive to become a better player and person every day.”
Last season, South Jefferson went 17-2 and, after winning its fifth consecutive Frontier League title, reached Section 3’s Class D final, where it was edged by Skaneateles, 8-7, at SUNY Cortland.
The Spartans went 10-0 in the league last season and own a 49-game winning streak in league play that dates back to the 2017 season.
Williams added about Widrick: “Reese’s speed and tenacity on defense has drawn the eyes of many colleges in the past 12 months which has lead to her decision to attend Mercyhurst College. Reese’s potential at this point is endless, she could develop into a midfielder for Mercyhurst, that would not surprise me at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.