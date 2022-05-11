WATERTOWN — Paced by another balanced effort on both ends of the field, South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team continued its dominance in the Frontier League on Wednesday night.
Julia Garvin totaled seven points, including scoring four goals, and Jordyn Badalato and Karsyn Burnash each scored four goals of their own as the Spartans cruised to a 16-3 triumph over Watertown to clinch the league title outright.
With the win, South Jefferson improved to 13-1 on the season, including a perfect 10-0 in league play, to secure its fifth consecutive league championship.
“They’re one of our biggest rivals and I thought we played really well,” Badalato, a senior attack, said. “I thought our effort was there, we’re just really dialed in, we’re just really ready for the next part of our season.”
The Spartans also extended their winning streak in league play to 49 games, a run that dates back to the 2017 season.
“It’s awesome to finish up strong like this,” said Garvin, a senior attack/midfielder, of her team’s season in the league. “As a team, we always try and make sure to play every game the hardest that we can, we’re always trying to improve, so to finish off strong is really good for us.”
“Realistically this group is a really talented group and they’re the ones that are carrying the torch right now,” South Jefferson coach Jen Williams said.
Also for South Jefferson, Macy Shultz totaled two goals and two assists, Savannah Hodges scored a pair of goals and Madelyn Barney recorded three assists.
“It’s definitely our coaches, our coaches have guided us through it all, they’ve really developed our program into what it is now,” Badalato said. “And we’re just really grateful that we have the opportunity to be coached by them and just to be playing all together, it’s just really special.”
The Spartans raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first 14 1/2 minutes of the game, sparked by a Burnash man-up goal 4:02, and Shultz converted on a free-position shot 3:25 later for a 2-0 advantage, en route to building an 11-0 lead by halftime.
“I told them it’s really about the little things, you’ve got to win the draws, you’ve got to get back in transition and you’ve got to communicate defensively,” Watertown coach Tony Hazard said. “And if you don’t do all those little things, then you get buried pretty quickly.”
Said Garvin: “We really had to capitalize on everything that we could, make sure that we won the draws or just play great defense and get transition. Just make sure we set the pace.”
Sophomore goalie Anna Hobbs, in just her second varsity start, made seven saves, including not allowing a goal in the first half, to record the win for South Jefferson.
“She’s come up from JV right now because our starter (Jennaca McGill) is hurt right now and I think she’s doing great,” Garvin said of Hobbs.
Three of Hobbs’ saves in the first half came on free-position attempts by Watertown, after two of which the Spartans swiftly moved down the field and scored two quick-strike goals.
South Jefferson once again won the possession battle, including winning nine of 12 faceoffs in the first half. Ireland Morgia won four draw controls for the Spartans and Burnash and Shultz each totaled three.
“The kids are running the show right now and I think when you have a multiple kids who can play different roles at different times and still have the same outcome, it’s a coaches dream,” Williams said.
Defensively, the Spartans forced eight caused turnovers in the game, led by Barney, who totaled three on the day. They have allowed only 47 goals in 14 games this season, including yielding only 25 in league play.
“Hat’s off to South Jeff, I thought we came out well, we won a few draws, had some offensive sets and shots didn’t fall for us,” Hazard said. “But their transition just killed us.”
Neicia Smith scored two goals and assisted on another to pace Watertown (9-5, 7-2) and goalie Ava Virga finished with 12 saves.
South Jefferson’s last loss in Frontier League play came on May 5, 2017 in a defeat at Watertown.
“We love this league, we know a lot of girls on other teams, so it’s really fun to just play against them and we know our opposition,” Garvin said. “It just makes the whole league more interesting and we take pride in winning it.”
The Spartans, who also have nonleague wins this season against IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla., Cicero-North Syracuse and Ithaca), have one game remaining in its regular season when they play at Liverpool at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“I would say in my 16 years (coaching), it’s got to be one of the most cohesive groups I’ve ever had,” Williams said. “There’s not a kid on that team that wants anything for themselves, they want whatever’s best for the team and I can honestly say that.”
Last season, South Jefferson reached the Section 3 semifinals in Class D after reaching a sectional final in 2019, a year after winning its first Section 3 title en route to the state semifinals.
“And I’m just trying to hang on to them as long as I can,” Williams said of her team. “Because it is a special group and when a coach gets to coach a group like this, you’ve just got to let them take you where they’re going to take you and do the best to prepare them for what’s ahead of them.”
“I think with our chemistry and with our talent that we’re going to go very far,” Garvin said. “We’re going to work together and I think we’re going to do well in the playoffs.”
Watertown, which has one league game remaining, is assured of finishing in second place in the circuit for the second straight year.
“We’ve got a really great group of girls, they work hard every day, they get better every day,” Hazard added. “And although the scoreboard wasn’t much different from our first game against South Jeff, but there’s a lot of little things that we did better tonight. Hopefully we can learn from games like this moving forward.”
