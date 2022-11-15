ADAMS — Paisley Cook, Madelyn Barney and Reese Widrick of South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team will each sign their letters of intent today to attend their respective colleges.
Cook, a midfielder, will attend the University at Albany, while Barney and Widrick will sign on with Division II schools Le Moyne and Mercyhurst, respectively.
The signing ceremonies will take place at 6 p.m. today at South Jefferson’s auditorium.
Barney, who played in the midfield last year, totaled 34 goals, 23 assists, 11 draw controls and 21 forced turnovers last season for the Spartans. Widrick, a defender, totaled two goals, an assist, eight draw controls and 11 forced turnovers last season.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.