WATERTOWN — Joe Girardi takes pride in playing standout defense, which should come as no surprise when considering his lacrosse lineage.
The youngest Girardi of his generation has emerged as one of the top defenders in the area, if not in all of Section 3, as he enters his senior season with Watertown.
“I just love the intensity, the grit that you have to have, the team work you need,” Girardi said. “I love being physical and laying out a hit if you need to or just staying in front of someone and stopping them. And I just love everything about it, I love the season, I love playing on turf, it’s all just amazing to me.”
Girardi continues to carry on the tradition of success in lacrosse as all of his older sisters have excelled in the sport at Watertown, as well as in college and all three have now moved on to coaching.
“We all love lacrosse, it just runs in the family,” he said during Friday’s practice under sunny skies and brisk March conditions.
Now Girardi is determined to help lead the Cyclones to even further success in the Frontier League and beyond this season.
“It’s all positive,” Girardi said. “It’s just we expect more from what we can do — we know we can win more than one sectional game. We know we can go undefeated in the Frontier League, we just have to execute on the field and I think this year we can.”
“I think he’s slightly undersized, but he plays much bigger, he’s just tenacious out there,” Watertown coach Brian Navarra said of the youngest Girardi. “He’s just all over the ball at all times, he’s that pesky defender that nobody wants on him.”
It’s no coincidence that Girardi continues to wear No. 10 on his jersey this season as oldest sister Morgan did so while with the Cyclones back in the day.
“I’m very close,” Joe Girardi said of his family. “It inspired me from my (uniform) number to going to college for lacrosse. My oldest sister (Morgan), she always wore No. 10, so that’s why I’ve adapted that and everyone, they’ve always just been there for me. So they would always tell me ‘you should go to college for lacrosse because you’re really good.’ I was like ‘I don’t want to’ and eventually they got to me and now I want to.”
Last year with Joe Girardi on defense, Watertown forged a 13-5 record, including a perfect 10-0 showing in the Frontier League. This included a pair of wins against archrival Carthage.
“I was kind of a leader last year,” Girardi said. “But this year I just know I have a lot bigger role to play and I’ve tried to get into that spot and I still have a lot of work to do, but I’m definitely ready to take that on.”
The Cyclones went on to defeat Central Square in a home sectional quarterfinal before losing at Fayetteville-Manlius in a Class B semifinal.
“We don’t want to feel that again, so we’re going to work harder more than ever before to get what we want done,” Girardi said.
Watertown, which lost only one starter to graduation last year, will once again field a solid core of players, including senior goalie Patrick Duah, senior midfielder Mick O’Donnell and senior attackmen Jack Clough and Kyan Combs.
“We have a lot of experience,” Joe Girardi said.
“We have a balance of nine seniors, nine juniors and five sophomores,” Navarra said. “And they all have experience, so this year practice has been great, everybody’s pushing each other and fighting for a starting position, no doubt about it.”
While Duah made 214 saves, Girardi anchored a defense that allowed an average of fewer than 10 goals per game (7.4).
“He’s one of the best goalies I’ve ever played with,” Girardi said of Duah. “He talks, he guides everyone to where they should be, and he just knows the game like the back of his hand. He’s a brick wall in there.”
Girardi is joined on defense by junior Devin Connell and Owen VanBrocklin, who like Girardi, return for their third varsity seasons.
“It’s huge for us,” Navarra said of his team’s prowess on defense. “You kind of take it for granted or take him for granted, he’s been back there for three years and he’s been the anchor of the defense. It’s huge the impact that he’s had, you know what to expect, you know what you’re getting everyday and for all 48 minutes of the game.”
Offensively, the Cyclones were led by Clough, who led the team in goals (48) and points (60), while Combs (22-8-30) missed much of the season because of injury.
“Definitely, our group, they’re so talented and I think this is definitely like one of our best teams in a long time,” Joe Girardi said.
Girardi also prides himself on being a leader, as well as a shutdown defender.
“I’m definitely aggressive,” Joe Girardi said. “I’ll throw a couple checks and I’ll just make sure they back up. If they don’t, I’ll just keep throwing that check until they don’t want to come at me again.”
“I would say his vocal leadership skills have really developed,” Navarra said of Joe Girardi. “He anchors the defense vocally, and not just with his play. He talks the defense through every situation.”
Morgan Girardi led the way as she played at the University of Detroit Mercy and is now finishing up dental school studies at the University of Buffalo. She plans to move on for her residency and currently is an assistant lacrosse coach at East Aurora High School in the Buffalo area.
“I’ve worked with them ever since I was little,” Girardi said of his sisters. “They would always make me do those stupid drills with them, but looking at them now, they weren’t stupid and they always just tried helping me to be the best player I can be.”
Twins sisters Jill and Lauren Girardi, who also starred for the Cyclones, leading them to consecutive state tournament appearances, including a berth in the state semifinals like Morgan did, have completed their college careers.
Jill, who attended Northwestern and finished as a first-team All-American last year to cap her collegiate career, is now an assistant coach at Coastal Carolina.
Lauren, a standout goalie who set several program records playing with Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania, now teaches special education for preschoolers at Watertown and is Immaculate Heart Central’s new varsity girls lacrosse coach.
“I love defense,” Joe Girardi said. “I don’t know what it is about it, it’s just like it gets overlooked and everyone looks at the stats and see the goals and assists. But what I look at is like forced turnovers, caused turnovers and it just intrigues me. Like I love being able to stop a player — their best player from going off that night and scoring 10 goals. I’d like to hold him to at least one and that’s what intrigues me.”
After his final scholastic season with Watertown, Joe Girardi is looking forward to attending the University of Massachusetts-Lowell to play Division I lacrosse.
“I’m very excited,” added Girardi, who said he may study engineering at the school. “I took a visit down there and I had an amazing time and I’m just really excited to go back. And all I want is to win a sectional championship with these guys and then take that to (UMass-Lowell) and transform into more of a leader and I think that would definitely benefit me there.”
Here’s a look at the Frontier League this season:
Outlook: Last year, Carthage generated an 11-win season, including a 9-3 record in the Frontier League. The Comets lost standout midfielder and offensive leader Carter Kempney to graduation as he’s now playing for Syracuse University. But Carthage, which lost in the opening round of Class C sectionals last spring, is returning a core of experienced players, including senior midfielders Josh Bigelow, who totaled 38 points last season, including 29 goals, and Ashton Norton, as well as senior attack Noah Odett, senior defender Colin Cervini and senior goalie Corey Decker. “We have a good mix of seniors and young kids this year. Many of our kids are entering their third year of varsity lacrosse and the expectations are high for them. We need to compete every day, so we can improve every day,” Carthage coach Jason Coffman said. ... General Brown’s 8-8 record last season, including a 7-5 showing in the league, was somewhat deceptive. The Lions lost six games last year by one-goal margins, including an 11-10 sectional-opening setback to Cazenovia in Class D play. Much of their roster this spring is made up of football players which guided the school to the state championship game, including senior midfielder Gabe Malcolm (20-22-42) and senior defender Kaleb Natali. Other players to keep an eye on include junior midfielder Ethan McConnell (25-18-43), who led the team in points production last year, and junior goalie Luke Secreti (175 saves). “We are excited for this season. Last season with a young team we lost six one-goal games, four of which were in overtime including our sectional game against Cazenovia,” General Brown coach Andrew Derouin said. “We are returning a lot of players who now have varsity experience and are looking forward to avenging some of those close losses.” ... Last season, South Jefferson forged an 8-9 season, including a 7-5 mark in the Frontier League to share third place with rival General Brown, but the Spartans defeated the Lions twice last spring. South Jefferson returns a good number of starters and will be led by attackman Ethan Hopkins, who led the team in scoring last year with 62 points, including 43 goals and 19 assists, while Bryce Goodnough and Logan Kelley will both anchor the defense. “Last year we definitely had some success in the league and we played in a sectional game as well,” South Jefferson coach Randy Fuller said. “We have a good core of those guys back this year and I like our team this year. I think we’ll be good on offense and we have most of our defense returning. We lost a really good faceoff guy, but we have two kids who have a lot of faceoff experience from the JV and club levels.” ... Indian River won seven games last year, including a 6-6 record in the league before losing to Westhill in a sectional game in Class C. The Warriors lost some experience and firepower to graduation last year, including standout midfielder Rowan Marsell (46-27-73), who is now playing at the Division I level at the University of Delaware, and attack Ramsey Burnard (24-8-32). Now Indian River will be led by senior attack Ethan Petrus (31-17-48), who finished second on the team in goals and points last season, and junior midfielder Connor McMahon (30-9-39), who ranked third on the squad in these categories. “We had a very talented group graduate last year so our team is fairly young,” Indian River coach Nathan Davis said. “I’m expecting guys to step up for us this season to contribute and be good leaders. Our kids are excited to get after it and compete.” ... Thousand Islands will look to improve on a three-win season, which included a pair of victories in the league. The Vikings lost most of their offense to graduation and will look for leadership from senior midfielder Morgan Fox (13-15-28), while junior defender Jack Lamon and sophomore attack Nolan Doxtater (30-8-38), who finished second on the team in goals last year, will be counted on by their various roles. ... For the first time in more than a decade, Lowville won’t field a varsity team because of low numbers in the program, but will compete at the JV level this spring.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Jason Coffman (5th year)
2022 record: (11-6, 9-3 Frontier League)
Players to watch: Josh Bigelow (Sr., M); Colin Cervini (Sr., D), Corey Decker (Sr., G), Ashton Norton (Sr., M), Noah Odett (Sr., A).
General Brown Lions
Coach: Andrew Derouin (2nd year)
2023 record: (8-8, 7-5)
Players to watch: Gabe Malcolm (Sr., M), Kaleb Natali (Sr., D), Luke Secreti (Jr., G).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Nathan Davis (6th year)
2023 record: (7-10, 6-6)
Players to watch: Ethan Petrus (Sr., A), Connor McMahon (Jr., M).
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Randy Fuller (14th year)
2023 record: (8-9, 7-5)
Players to watch: Bryce Goodnough (Sr., D), Ethan Hopkins (Sr., A), Logan Kelley (Sr., D).
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Bernie Bernhardt (3rd year)
2023 record: (3-13, 2-10)
Players to watch: Morgan Fox (Sr., M), Jack Lamon (Jr., D), Nolan Doxtater (So., A).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Brian Navarra (13th year)
2023 record: (13-5, 11-1)
Players to watch: Jack Clough (Sr., A), Kyan Combs (Sr., A), Patrick Duah (Sr., G), Joe Girardi (Sr., D), Mick O’Donnell (Sr., M).
