WATERTOWN — Jack Clough of Watertown’s boys lacrosse team will be signing his letter of intent to attend Division II Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.
Clough will officially sign his letter at a ceremony at 3 p.m. today at the Watertown High School gymnasium.
The current senior scored a team-leading 48 goals and finished with a team-best 60 points as an attackman in his junior season last spring.
Clough helped pace Watertown to a 13-5 record, including winning the Frontier League championship, posting an 11-1 record. Watertown defeated Central Square in a Class B sectional game before losing to Fayetteville-Manlius.
