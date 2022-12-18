HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
WATERTOWN — Watertown lacrosse players Joe Girardi, Mick O’Donnell and Kyan Combs will each sign their letters of intent to attend their respective colleges at 5:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the high school cafeteria.
Girardi, who is a defender, will officially sign on with the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, which competes at the Division I level.
O’Donnell, who is an attackman, will sign with St. Leo University in Florida, while Combs, a midfielder, will sign with Limestone University, which is located in South Carolina. Both schools play at the Division II level.
O’Donnell generated 59 points, including 36 goals, for the Cyclones and Combs recorded 30 points, including 22 goals. Girardi finished with eight goals and three assists on the season.
