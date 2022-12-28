Copenhagen wins on road

Sports roundup

EAST SYRACUSE — Jack Adams netted 18 points as the Watertown boys basketball team rallied for a 55-47 overtime victory over East Syracuse-Minoa in a nonleague game on Wednesday afternoon.

Seth Charlton scored 17 points and Patrick Duah posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (4-5), who scored 13 points in the extra session.

