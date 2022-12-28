EAST SYRACUSE — Jack Adams netted 18 points as the Watertown boys basketball team rallied for a 55-47 overtime victory over East Syracuse-Minoa in a nonleague game on Wednesday afternoon.
Seth Charlton scored 17 points and Patrick Duah posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (4-5), who scored 13 points in the extra session.
Cole Thomas totaled 14 points and Anthony Bryant added 11 points for the Spartans (2-4).
Tournament MVP Ryan Jones racked up 16 points as the Golden Bears beat the Wildcats in the title game of the Burkman Classic in Canton.
All-tournament selection Luke Wentworth supplied 15 points for Canton (5-5).
Rian Rumble made the all-tourney team and led all scorer’s with 19 points for Gouverneur (5-1). All-tournament team member Ethan Fitzgerald added 11 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 59, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 29
Jack Bailey earned a slot on the all-tournament team with 14 points as the Yellowjackets beat the Panthers in the consolation game of the Burkman Classic at Canton.
Trevor Saucier and Kaden Kingston posted added 12 points for Madrid-Waddington (5-4).
Trent Briggs scored nine points for Parishville-Hopkinton (1-7).
SACKETS HARBOR 64, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 24
Austin Griner scored 21 points as the Patriots downed the Panthers in the opening round of the Charlie Bridge Tournament at Sackets Harbor that was also a Frontier League “D” Division game.
Marcus Castine added 20 points for Sackets Harbor (7-0), which plays Harrisville in the title game at 7:30 p.m, today.
Brandon Dodge notched 11 points for Belleville Henderson (6-3, 4-3), which takes on Chateaugay at 5 p.m. today in the consolation game.
HARRISVILLE 57, CHATEAUGAY 47
Tanner Sullivan’s 23 points powered the Pirates to a win over the Bulldogs in the first round of the Charlie Bridge Tournament in Sackets Harbor.
Nolan Sullivan chipped 18 points for Harrisville (8-1).
Walker Martin led all scorers for Chateaugay (5-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 56, MALONE 51
Curtis Staie tallied 23 points as the Spartans beat the Huskies in nonleague play the JCC Holiday Battle at Jefferson Community College.
Nolan Widrick totaled 14 points for South Jefferson (3-4).
Jace Hammond paced Malone (6-1) with 15 points.
LAFARGEVILLE 51, THOUSAND ISLANDS 28
Emeline Barton notched 19 points as the Red Knights upended the Vikings in a Frontier League crossover game at JCC.
Margie Barton contributed 10 points for LaFargeville (3-4, 3-3).
Delaney Wiley led Thousand Islands (5-1) with 12 points.
WESTHILL 49, SOUTH JEFFERSON 29
Janiah Robinson scored 20 points as the Warriors beat the Spartans in the More Than a Game Tournament at East Syracuse.
Izzy Young collected 11 points for Westhill (4-3).
Brooke Perry and Savannah Hodges each scored eight points for South Jefferson (0-7).
SL’S STAFFORD WINS AT UTICA
South Lewis junior Collin Stafford won the 800 meters at the CNY Holiday Invitational at Utica University.
Stafford recorded a time of 1:58.43 to win by over six seconds ahead of the next closest finisher.
On the girls side, Brynn Bernard finished third in the 1,000 while Shelby Becraft was fourth in the pole vault.
