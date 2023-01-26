BEAVER FALLS — Carter Rice supplied 18 points and nine rebounds and Lucas Roes delivered 16 points and 13 rebounds to help Beaver River prevail over Immaculate Heart Central 53-51 in double overtime in a Frontier League “C” Division boys basketball game Thursday.
Kade Schneider added 10 points, six assists, four steals and three blocked shots for Beaver River (10-5 league and overall).
Ayden Moser added four assists and four steals against the Cavaliers (4-10).
LOWVILLE 72, SOUTH LEWIS 29
Dalton Myers scored a game-high 20 points and Brody Brown generated 14 points as the Red Raiders (10-4, 9-1) cruised to a division crossover victory over the Falcons at South Lewis in Turin.
Aidan McGuire scored 12 points to pace South Lewis (9-5).
COPENHAGEN 46, LAFARGEVILLE 23
Samuel Carroll recorded a double-double by scoring 18 points and hauling in 15 rebounds as the Golden Knights defeated the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Caden Miller chipped in eight points for Copenhagen (9-7, 7-7) and Landon Sullivan totaled 11 rebounds.
Nate Wyatt scored 15 points to pace LaFargeville (5-10, 3-9).
MASSENA 73, SALMON RIVER 8
Madison LaDuke led the Red Raiders with 25 points in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division win over Salmon River (4-11, 0-9) in Massena.
Chyler Richards added 11 points for Massena (6-5, 6-2).
Lia Canell and Caitlyn Storie both scored 15 points for Gouverneur (13-1, 8-1) in a Central Division win over the Blue Devils in Ogdensburg.
Abigail Raven led OFA (8-7, 5-5) with 16 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 53, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 16
Rylee Daoust and Kalissa Young both scored 12 points for the Larries in an East Division win over Parishville-Hopkinton (1-12, 0-7) in Brasher Falls.
Melanie McLean scored 10 points for the Larries (11-4, 7-1).
CHATEAUGAY 47, COLTON-PIERREPONT 29
Irelynn LaPlante led Chateaugay (8-3, 6-1) with 20 points in an East Division win over the Colts in Colton.
Kaelyn Morgan added 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Riley Cole led the Colts (4-13, 3-7) with eight points.
■ Also on Thursday, Immaculate Heart Central defeated Lowville, 50-36, in a FL “B” Division game and Central Square defeated Watertown, 63-44, in a nonleague game.
LOWVILLE 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Peyton Cole delivered 16 kills, six aces and added 14 digs as Lowville defeated South Jefferson 25-10, 25-10, 13-25, 25-14 in a FL “B” Division match in Lowville.
Quinn Cummings added 12 kills and Mackenzie Ples 29 assists for the Red Raiders (10-3). Jada Lee led Lowville with 23 digs.
LOWVILLE 68, INDIAN RIVER 31
Andre Meleshchuk won two individual events (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) to pace the Red Raiders to FL victories over the Comets and Warriors in a tri-meet at Indian River.
INDIAN RIVER 49, CARTHAGE 47
Michael Gately was a double-individual event winner (50 freestyle), 100 butterfly) as the Warriors topped the Comets in a league meet at Indian River in Philadelphia.
Tyler Sovie scored two goals to lead the Blue Devils (11-3) past Canisius in a nonleague game in Ogdensburg.
Tegan Frederick scored one goal and assisted on two others for OFA and Nathan Woods also scored.
