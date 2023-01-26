Beavers escape in double OT

Sports roundup

BEAVER FALLS — Carter Rice supplied 18 points and nine rebounds and Lucas Roes delivered 16 points and 13 rebounds to help Beaver River prevail over Immaculate Heart Central 53-51 in double overtime in a Frontier League “C” Division boys basketball game Thursday.

Kade Schneider added 10 points, six assists, four steals and three blocked shots for Beaver River (10-5 league and overall).

