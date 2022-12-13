BEAVER FALLS — Jasmine Martin recorded seven digs, four blocks and six kills to pace Beaver River’s volleyball team past Indian River, 3-0, on Tuesday night in a meeting of division leaders in the Frontier League.
Adalynn Olmstead totaled five kills for the “C” Division-leading Beavers (5-0), who won the match, 28-26, 28-26 and 25-21.
Also for Beaver River, Kaelyn Boliver generated 25 assists as well as 25 service points, including five aces.
Sydney Carbone recorded 15 kills, 11 digs and four aces, Madison Bigelow posted 10 kills and 11 digs while Maddy Moore racked up 23 assists and 10 digs for the “A” Division-leading Warriors (4-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 75, IMMACULATE HEART 33
Kori Nichols registered 18 points as the Lions topped the Cavaliers in a Frontier League “B” Division game at Dexter.
Maddy Ferris posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Lily Dupee supplied 15 points for General Brown (5-0).
Emily Bombard netted 13 points, and Abby Bombard scored 12 points for Immaculate Heart Central (4-1).
LOWVILLE 32, CARTHAGE 28
Jakayla Spence totaled 11 points and eight rebounds as the Red Raiders scratched out a crossover win over the Comets in Carthage.
Alyvia Millard chipped in eight points for Lowville (3-2).
Gracie Thesier led Carthage (0-6, 0-4) with nine points.
COPENHAGEN 57, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 40
Madison Cheek’s 14 points lifted the Golden Knights to a “D” Division win over the Panthers in Copenhagen.
Samantha Stokely generated 11 points while Claire Jones added eight points and eight steals for Copenhagen (4-0).
Neva Bettinger paced Belleville Henderson (2-3, 2-2) with 11 points.
n In other action, Sandy Creek beat Lyme, 39-29.
MASSENA 62, SALMON RIVER 18
Meghan Firnstein scored 18 points to lead the Red Raiders past the Shamrocks (3-4, 0-3) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Chyler Richards added 16 points for Massena (2-2, 2-0).
BOYS BASKETBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 39, IMMACULATE HEART 38
Ryan Pavlot notched 10 points and nine steals as the Vikings rallied past the Cavaliers in a Frontier League “C” Division game in Clayton.
Matt Caprara contributed nine points for Thousand Islands (1-3).
Justin Draught led all scorers with 15 points for IHC (0-2).
SANDY CREEK 64, LYME 35
Mason Ennist scored 15 points and generated 10 steals to help spark the Comets to victory over the Lakers in an interdivisional game in Sandy Creek.
Hudson Hunt contributed 14 points and recorded five assists for Sandy Creek (3-3, 1-3).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 134, LOWVILLE 34
Zach Kilburn won four events as the host Cyclones beat the Comets (1-2) in a Frontier League “A” Division meet.
Kilburn collected wins in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relays for Watertown (4-0, 3-0).
Xander Gaige, Bennett Pistner, Drew Wekar, Ike Woolcott and M.J. Dickinson each won three times for the Cyclones.
INDIAN RIVER WINS TWICE
Michael Gately, Calvin Eggleston and Jaden Joslin were each three-time winners as Indian River beat Gouverneur and Canton in a three-way meet at Gouverneur.
The trio teamed up in the winning 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays for Indian River (3-0, 2-0), which beat Gouverneur, 57-18, and Canton, 59-18.
Riley Sheppard won the 100 freestyle for Gouverneur (1-3, 0-3), which topped Canton, 36-22.
Luis Rodriguez-Guerrero took wins in the 50 free and 100 backstroke for Canton.
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 35, LOWVILLE 27
Tomah Gummow (118 pounds), Kane Lynch (126) and Jared Cook (285) each recorded pins as the Warriors beat the Red Raiders in a Frontier League interdivisional meet in Philadelphia.
Caleb Welser (138) and Manny Gonzales (145) each scored major decisions for Indian River (2-0).
Patrick Grimsey (138), Merric Laribee (177) and Keegan Crenshaw all won via fall for Lowville (2-1).
CANTON 51, OFA 23
Canton saw four wins by pin to defeat the Blue Devils (0-2) in an NAC meet in Ogdensburg.
Caleb Murcray (189 pounds), Michael Cogdill (215), Ezra Williams (1260 and Conner Clifford (132) won by pin for the Golden Bears (2-0).
Collin Brenno (145) won by pin for OFA.
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 6, MALONE 0
Tegan Frederick and Dylan Irvine both registered two goals and one assist to send the Blue Devils past the Huskies (1-3) in a Division II game in Ogdensburg.
Tyler Sovie and Jack Mills also scored for the Blue Devils (3-1, 2-0).
Ty Jacobs made 32 saves for the shutout.
