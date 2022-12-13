Lions hoops earns victory

Sports roundup

BEAVER FALLS — Jasmine Martin recorded seven digs, four blocks and six kills to pace Beaver River’s volleyball team past Indian River, 3-0, on Tuesday night in a meeting of division leaders in the Frontier League.

Adalynn Olmstead totaled five kills for the “C” Division-leading Beavers (5-0), who won the match, 28-26, 28-26 and 25-21.

