BEAVER FALLS — Jasmine Martin totaled five kills, 15 service points, including six aces, five blocks and 10 digs as Beaver River’s volleyball team swept South Lewis, 3-0, on Wednesday night in a Frontier League “C” Division semifinal.
Kaelyn Boliver recorded 15 assists and 13 service points for the top-seeded Beavers (13-0), who won the match, 25-13, 25-17 and 25-14, against South Lewis (5-11).
Beaver River advances to play either Sandy Creek or Thousand Islands in the division final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Case Middle School in Watertown.
Thousand Islands will play at Sandy Creek in the other “C” Division semifinal at 8 p.m. today.
SACKETS HARBOR 46, ALEXANDRIA 42
Peyton Britton scored 21 points to spark the Patriots past the Purple Ghosts in a Frontier League “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Lily Green contributed 14 points for Sackets Harbor (6-11, 6-8) against Alexandria (7-7, 6-7).
Also in “D” Division play, Lyme defeated visiting LaFargeville, 54-51.
Rachel LaRock scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to send the Golden Knights (9-7, 4-5) past Heuvelton in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Lisbon.
Allison Bell added 16 points for Lisbon.
Rylin McAllister led Heuvelton (7-7, 4-3) with 15 points and Raya McGaw scored 14.
GOUVERNEUR 47, MASSENA 22
Meredith Bush scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats (15-1, 10-1) past the Red Raiders in a Central Division game in Massena.
Addy Conklin added 10 points for Gouverneur.
Meghan Firnstein scored 10 points for Massena (6-7, 6-4).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 57, EDWARDS-KNOX 53
Grace Plumley scored 19 or her 30 points in the second half as Madrid-Waddington defeated Edwards-Knox in a nonleague game in Russell.
Hailey Marcellus added 10 points for the Yellowjackets (11-4).
Lily Lottie paced Edwards-Knox with 23 points. Kiana Hogle added 19 points and Addison Foster 11 for the Cougars (9-9).
HEUVELTON 94, HERMON-DEKALB 24
Chris Ashlaw and Jake Vennette each scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs (11-2, 8-0) past the Demons (6-10, 2-6) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
MORRISTOWN 40, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 28
Dominic Perretta finished with 13 points as the Green Rockets (4-9, 3-6) defeated the Flyers in a West Division game in Norwood.
Parker Blair scored 10 points to lead Norwood-Norfolk (3-14, 2-7).
BEAVER RIVER 64, SANDY CREEK 53
Lucas Roes scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds to fuel the Beaver to victory over the Comets in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek on Tuesday night.
Kade Schneider contributed 18 points and totaled seven rebounds and Matthew Knight scored 10 points for Beaver River (11-6, 11-5).
Mason Ennist scored 22 points and hauled in 14 rebounds, and Colton Killiam added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Sandy Creek (10-7, 10-6).
Carter Johnson scored three goals for the Shamrocks (15-1, 12-0) in a Division II win over the Blue Devils in Ogdensburg.
Evan Collette added two goals for Salmon River.
Tyler Sovie led OFA (11-4, 8-2) with one goal and one assist.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Braeen Bethel scored the game-winning goal for the Flyers (7-4-2, 6-2) in a Division II game at Brasher Falls.
John Friot Jr. also scored for Norwood-Norfolk.
Andrew LaMora scored for the Larries (2-12-1, 1-9-1).
