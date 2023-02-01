Comets capture wrestling title

BEAVER FALLS — Jasmine Martin totaled five kills, 15 service points, including six aces, five blocks and 10 digs as Beaver River’s volleyball team swept South Lewis, 3-0, on Wednesday night in a Frontier League “C” Division semifinal.

Kaelyn Boliver recorded 15 assists and 13 service points for the top-seeded Beavers (13-0), who won the match, 25-13, 25-17 and 25-14, against South Lewis (5-11).

